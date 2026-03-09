Xsolla Celebrates International Women's Day By Spotlighting Women In Games And Advancing Its Vision For Female Leadershi...

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Xsolla, a global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, today reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to supporting women across the global gaming ecosystem through curated community initiatives, industry events, and thought leadership platforms in key growth markets, including Türkiye, Dubai, and Cyprus.

As the gaming industry continues to expand across emerging and high-growth markets, Xsolla is focused on empowering developers globally, including fostering a more inclusive ecosystem that gives women founders, studio leaders, publishers, and entrepreneurs greater access to visibility, networks, and opportunities.

Through a series of targeted industry gatherings and community-led discussions, Xsolla has actively supported conversations around women in leadership in gaming. Most recently, in Dubai, Xsolla hosted a dedicated event that convened women founders and senior leaders from across the Middle East and neighboring markets. As the MENA gaming market continues its rapid expansion, with revenues projected to reach $9.57 billion by 2030, the event provided a platform for open dialogue, knowledge sharing, and conversations on scaling studios for regional and global growth.

In 2025, Xsolla co-organized the Women in Games Cyprus conference alongside Axlebolt, WN, and the Women in Games Association, a dedicated gathering of more than 70 senior leaders featuring panels, roundtables, and workshops designed to help women and allies connect, collaborate, and grow together professionally and personally.

With a strong and rapidly growing gaming ecosystem that reached $1.01 billion in revenue in 2025, Türkiye represents another critical focus market. Home to a new generation of talented women professionals across the video game landscape, Xsolla sees significant opportunity to support this rapidly growing market by connecting regional talent to the global gaming industry through its international network and sector expertise.

By leveraging its suite of tools, partnerships, and events, Xsolla aims to:



Increase visibility for women leaders and founders in gaming

Encourage mentorship and peer-to-peer collaboration

Facilitate cross-border connections between regional studios and global markets Support sustainable growth across emerging gaming hubs

“Representation matters, not only at the executive level, but across every layer of the gaming ecosystem,” said Ilayda Bayari, VP of Business Development EMEA at Xsolla.“By fostering mentorship, creating visible role models, and building meaningful connections between regional talent and global networks, Xsolla helps create real pathways for the next generation of women entering the industry. A more inclusive ecosystem drives stronger innovation, better decision making, and long-term growth for the entire ecosystem.”

Back at home in Los Angeles, Xsolla is championing female leaders within the organization and in the community who lead our teams across various roles, including Legal, Human Resources, Office Directors, Business Development, Training, and Customer Success. Our leaders are active participants in inclusive organizations across the industry and beyond, earning recognition from Women We Admire and OnConferences' Top Leaders, and contributing as speakers and hosts for events, including with Women in Games and Women in Games International. We believe in providing opportunities for growth and leadership through internal advancement, cross-functional collaboration, and active participation in industry organizations that support and celebrate women in gaming.

By supporting inclusive leadership and cross-border collaboration, Xsolla continues to contribute to a more connected and opportunity-rich global industry.

