Iranian Ballistic Missile Shot Down Over Turkey Again

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform, citing a statement from the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

“A ballistic munition launched from Iran and entering Turkish airspace was neutralized by NATO air and missile defence assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean,” the ministry reported.

It is also noted that some of the debris fell on uninhabited territory in the province of Gaziantep in the south of the country. There were no casualties or injuries from the debris falling.

“Türkiye places great importance on good neighbourly relations and regional stability. However, we once again emphasize that all necessary measures will be taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at our country's territory and airspace. We also reiterate that it is in everyone's interest to heed Türkiye's warnings in this regard,” the statement reads.

The Ministry of Defense also stressed that it is in the interests of all parties to heed Turkey's warnings about its readiness to take decisive action.

As reported by Ukrinform, on March 4, an Iranian ballistic missile heading towards Turkish territory was shot down by a NATO air defense unit deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean. Parts of the air defense system's missiles fell on Turkish territory. There were no casualties.

The first photo is illustrative: flickr; photo: AA