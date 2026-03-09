Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iranian Ballistic Missile Shot Down Over Turkey Again

Iranian Ballistic Missile Shot Down Over Turkey Again


2026-03-09 10:03:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform, citing a statement from the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

“A ballistic munition launched from Iran and entering Turkish airspace was neutralized by NATO air and missile defence assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean,” the ministry reported.

It is also noted that some of the debris fell on uninhabited territory in the province of Gaziantep in the south of the country. There were no casualties or injuries from the debris falling.

“Türkiye places great importance on good neighbourly relations and regional stability. However, we once again emphasize that all necessary measures will be taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at our country's territory and airspace. We also reiterate that it is in everyone's interest to heed Türkiye's warnings in this regard,” the statement reads.

Read also: Austrian expert: Middle East escalation could strengthen Russia in war against Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense also stressed that it is in the interests of all parties to heed Turkey's warnings about its readiness to take decisive action.

As reported by Ukrinform, on March 4, an Iranian ballistic missile heading towards Turkish territory was shot down by a NATO air defense unit deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean. Parts of the air defense system's missiles fell on Turkish territory. There were no casualties.

The first photo is illustrative: flickr; photo: AA

MENAFN09032026000193011044ID1110836880



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search