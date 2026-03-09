Shikhar Dhawan Demands Strictest Punishment For Culprits In Delhi Holi Tragedy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan expressed grief over the death of 26-year-old Tarun Kumar in Delhi's Uttam Nagar. He condemned the violent escalation from a minor Holi incident and called for the harshest punishment for those responsible.​

In a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), Dhawan wrote: "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Tarun Kumar in Uttam Nagar. It's heartbreaking that something as small as a child throwing a water balloon during Holi could escalate into such violence. Humanity should never fall to this level. Prayers for his family and hope the culprits face the strictest punishment." ​

The incident occurred on March 4 during Holi celebrations in JJ Colony, Hasthsal village, Uttam Nagar.​

According to police and media reports, an 11-year-old girl from Tarun's family, playing on their terrace, accidentally threw a water balloon filled with coloured water. It splashed on a woman from a neighbouring family, sparking an argument between the two households amid longstanding tensions.​

The matter appeared to subside, but later that night, as Tarun returned home after celebrating Holi with friends, he was allegedly ambushed by a group of 15-20 people.​

He was attacked with iron rods, hockey sticks, cricket bats, stones, and other weapons, suffering severe injuries. Tarun was rushed to a hospital but died from his wounds on March 5.

Several others, including family members, were also injured in the clashes. Delhi Police registered a murder case under relevant sections, including provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, as Tarun belonged to a Scheduled Caste community.​

Authorities arrested eight adults and one juvenile in connection with the crime. Tensions ran high in the area, prompting the deployment of police and Rapid Action Force personnel.​

Protests erupted as locals demanded swift justice. In a related development, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi partially demolished an illegal structure belonging to one of the accused days later.​

Tarun, who was pursuing a course in digital marketing to support his family, was remembered by relatives as a hardworking young man with dreams for the future.​

The case has sparked outrage on social media and in the community, with many echoing Dhawan's call for exemplary punishment to prevent such senseless violence.​

Investigations continue to determine the full circumstances and any additional involvement.