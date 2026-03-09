Shikhar Dhawan Demands Strictest Punishment For Culprits In Delhi Holi Tragedy
In a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), Dhawan wrote: "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Tarun Kumar in Uttam Nagar. It's heartbreaking that something as small as a child throwing a water balloon during Holi could escalate into such violence. Humanity should never fall to this level. Prayers for his family and hope the culprits face the strictest punishment."
The incident occurred on March 4 during Holi celebrations in JJ Colony, Hasthsal village, Uttam Nagar.
According to police and media reports, an 11-year-old girl from Tarun's family, playing on their terrace, accidentally threw a water balloon filled with coloured water. It splashed on a woman from a neighbouring family, sparking an argument between the two households amid longstanding tensions.
The matter appeared to subside, but later that night, as Tarun returned home after celebrating Holi with friends, he was allegedly ambushed by a group of 15-20 people.
He was attacked with iron rods, hockey sticks, cricket bats, stones, and other weapons, suffering severe injuries. Tarun was rushed to a hospital but died from his wounds on March 5.
Several others, including family members, were also injured in the clashes. Delhi Police registered a murder case under relevant sections, including provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, as Tarun belonged to a Scheduled Caste community.
Authorities arrested eight adults and one juvenile in connection with the crime. Tensions ran high in the area, prompting the deployment of police and Rapid Action Force personnel.
Protests erupted as locals demanded swift justice. In a related development, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi partially demolished an illegal structure belonging to one of the accused days later.
Tarun, who was pursuing a course in digital marketing to support his family, was remembered by relatives as a hardworking young man with dreams for the future.
The case has sparked outrage on social media and in the community, with many echoing Dhawan's call for exemplary punishment to prevent such senseless violence.
Investigations continue to determine the full circumstances and any additional involvement.
