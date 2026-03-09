Maharashtra Govt Orders SIT Probe Into Nandurbar Land Case

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) The Maharashtra government will constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct an in-depth inquiry into alleged irregularities and corruption detected in the land acquisition and subsequent mutation process at Mouje Gangapur (Taluka Navapur) in Nandurbar district.

Making the announcement in the Maharashtra Legislative Council on Monday, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated that no one -- from the talathi level to senior officials -- would be spared in the investigation. The probe will cover the acceptance of an irregular gift deed (baksis patra) and the alleged unauthorised mutations carried out in violation of established rules and procedures.

The minister was replying to a Calling Attention Notice moved by member Chandrakant Raghuvanshi. The discussion also saw participation from members Bhai Jagtap and Pravin Darekar.

Highlighting the alleged violations in the case, Minister Bawankule said:“There are clear rules governing to whom government or restricted land can be gifted. In this instance, there is no familial or legal relationship whatsoever between the original landowner and the person in whose favour the gift deed was executed. Despite this fundamental mismatch, the revenue machinery accepted the document and carried out mutations.

“This indicates the existence of a well-organised racket operating from the very beginning. A detailed SIT investigation is therefore essential.”

On another issue raised by Chandrakant Raghuvanshi concerning the protection of tribal lands, the Revenue Minister informed the House that an earlier order cancelling the applicability of Section 36(2) of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code - which provides safeguards for tribal land - created an incorrect precedent.

“The government will exercise its review powers to cancel this order. Should any technical or legal difficulties arise in doing so, the state government will immediately file an appeal before the High Court to ensure that tribal lands are protected and cannot be alienated in the future through similar misuse of procedures,” Bawankule assured.

The minister reiterated the government's commitment to protecting the rights of tribal communities and rooting out corruption in land administration at all levels.