Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Anticoagulants Market Competitive Analysis Report 2025: Key Players Analysis, Profiles, Product Developments, Mergers, Strategic Collaborations, And Revenue Forecast Insights To 2033


2026-03-09 06:31:23
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global anticoagulants market, projected at $45.02 billion in 2025, is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.97%, reaching $89.50 billion by 2033. Anticoagulants, including heparin and newer DOACs, mitigate the risk of heart attacks and strokes by preventing blood clots. Market expansion is fueled by rising rates of thromboembolic diseases, aging populations, and awareness of preventative healthcare. The adoption of NOACs, with improved safety profiles, and advancements in drug formulation are key growth drivers. Top industry players include Bristol-Myers Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo, and Sanofi.

Dublin, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anticoagulants Market Companies Analysis Key Players Analysis, Company Profiles, Product Developments, Mergers, Strategic Collaborations, and Revenue Forecast Insights" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The international market for anticoagulants was estimated at around US$ 45.02 billion in 2025. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.97% during the period 2025-2033 and reach an estimated value of around US$ 89.50 billion in 2033.

The market for anticoagulants is expanding rapidly as a result of the increased incidence of venous thromboembolism, stroke, and cardiovascular illnesses worldwide. Major contributing factors include the expanding older population, which is more susceptible to clot-related illnesses, and growing understanding of preventive healthcare.

The market has expanded more quickly due to the use of novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs), which have better safety profiles and don't need to be monitored as frequently as warfarin. Demand is further increased by continuous clinical research, improved access to healthcare in emerging nations, and technological developments in drug formulation. Furthermore, the market for anticoagulants is continuing to develop thanks to advantageous reimbursement policies and a rise in the diagnosis of clotting disorders.

Top Companies in Anticoagulants Industry

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Establishment: 1992
Headquarters: United States of America

AstraZeneca Plc's subsidiary, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Alexion), is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for rare and severe diseases. The company's product portfolio includes eculizumab for treating atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH); asfotase alfa for hypophosphatasia (HPP); ravulizumab-cwvz and danicopan for PNH; and sebelipase alfa for lysosomal acid lipase (LAL) deficiency.

Additionally, selumetinib is indicated for neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1), while Alexion also develops therapies for generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). Its key brands include SOLIRIS, ULTOMIRIS, STRENSIQ, KANUMA, KOSELUGO, and VOYDEYA. Alexion operates across North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, ensuring global access to its innovative treatments for rare diseases. The company's headquarters are located in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Establishment: 1887
Headquarters: United States of America

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited
Establishment: 2005
Headquarters: Japan

GlaxoSmithKline plc
Establishment: 2000
Headquarters: United Kingdom

Sanofi
Establishment: 1973
Headquarters: France

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 200
Forecast Period 2025 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $45.02 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $89.5 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9%
Regions Covered Global


Above Information Will Be Provided for All the Following Companies

  • Aspen Holdings
  • Bayer AG
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
  • Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited
  • Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc
  • Johnson & Johnson Private Limited
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Sanofi
  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • AstraZeneca PLC
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • Novartis International AG
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
  • Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
  • Lupin Limited

