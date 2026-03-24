Hyderabad Police Commissioner Hails Parents Support Bill

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, March 24 (IANS) Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar has welcomed the Telangana government's decision to introduce the Parents Support Bill, describing it as a moral intervention aimed at reminding children of their duty to care for their aged parents.

The Telangana Cabinet on Monday approved the Parents Support Bill, providing for the deduction of 15 per cent of salary or Rs 10,000, whichever is lower, from public representatives and government or private employees who neglect their aged parents. The deducted amount will be paid directly to the parents.

The Bill will be introduced during the ongoing Budget session of the State legislature.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner on Tuesday took to 'X' to welcome the Bill and termed it a powerful example for the entire country and the world.“A society that forgets its parents is a society that has already begun to lose its soul. The same hands that once lifted us when we fell are now being pushed away. The same parents who went hungry so we could eat, who built their entire lives around our dreams, are today being left behind, abandoned not just in homes, but in hearts. It is a quiet and painful betrayal unfolding in plain sight,” he posted.

“At a time when compassion is fading and relationships are becoming transactional, the Telangana government's decision to step in and remind children of their duty is not just a policy; it is a moral intervention. The approval of a“Parents Support Bill” is not merely administrative reform; it is a response to a growing social crisis,” he wrote.

“When children fail, the law is being asked to do what love should have done naturally. This law is not just a policy for one state; it is a powerful example for the entire country and the world. It shows that true progress lies not only in economic growth, but in how a society chooses to care for those who once cared for it. Ensuring that a portion of the earnings of those who neglect their elderly parents is directly given to them is more than a rule; it is a wake-up call. A warning to those who have chosen convenience over conscience, and a shield for parents whose dignity should never have needed protection in the first place.”

“Because the truth is simple and uncomfortable. Parents do not crave wealth, comfort, or luxury in their final years. They seek presence, a conversation, and a sense that they still matter. When even that is denied, it is not just neglect; it is the abandonment of humanity itself. This decision stands as a reminder not just to a state or a nation, but to all of us, that progress without values is hollow. I sincerely thank the Telangana government for taking this bold and humane step, for standing up for those who once stood for us without question. Honour your parents. Not because the law demands it, but because without them, you would not even know what it means to stand,” added Sajjanar.