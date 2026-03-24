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UN Says Violence in Ukraine Escalates, Civilian Casualties Increase
(MENAFN) The UN warned Monday that violence in Ukraine has intensified, leading to a sharp rise in civilian casualties, more than four years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion.
“It is over four years since the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, nearly 1500 days of death, destruction and despair. And today, far from abating, the violence is worse than ever," said UN political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo during a Security Council session on Ukraine.
DiCarlo noted that in February alone, “at least 188 civilians were killed and 757 injured, a 45% increase compared to the same period last year,” and said attacks have continued into the current month.
Highlighting Ukraine’s severely damaged infrastructure, she cautioned that over the winter, harm to the energy grid had brought the country “to the brink of total collapse.” She added that, according to Ukrainian authorities, “60% gas production capacity has been destroyed, and all the country's power stations are damaged, leading to persistent disruptions in electricity, heating and water across the country.”
DiCarlo also drew attention to the country’s mine contamination, describing it as “one of the largest globally.” She reported that “approximately 132,076 square kilometers of land remain potentially contaminated by explosive hazards” as of the end of 2025.
“It is over four years since the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, nearly 1500 days of death, destruction and despair. And today, far from abating, the violence is worse than ever," said UN political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo during a Security Council session on Ukraine.
DiCarlo noted that in February alone, “at least 188 civilians were killed and 757 injured, a 45% increase compared to the same period last year,” and said attacks have continued into the current month.
Highlighting Ukraine’s severely damaged infrastructure, she cautioned that over the winter, harm to the energy grid had brought the country “to the brink of total collapse.” She added that, according to Ukrainian authorities, “60% gas production capacity has been destroyed, and all the country's power stations are damaged, leading to persistent disruptions in electricity, heating and water across the country.”
DiCarlo also drew attention to the country’s mine contamination, describing it as “one of the largest globally.” She reported that “approximately 132,076 square kilometers of land remain potentially contaminated by explosive hazards” as of the end of 2025.
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