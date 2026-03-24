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Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait Counter Iranian Missile, Drone Attacks
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait reported Monday that they successfully intercepted ballistic missiles and drones launched from Iran, as the US-Israeli offensive against Tehran enters its 24th day.
In separate statements, the Saudi Defense Ministry confirmed that it destroyed four drones over the Eastern Province and intercepted a ballistic missile aimed at the capital Riyadh, while another missile landed in an “uninhabited area.”
The Kuwaiti army said it countered “hostile” missile and drone attacks, though no additional details were provided.
The UAE Defense Ministry also reported intercepting Iranian missile and drone strikes in two statements, without specifying the numbers involved. Abu Dhabi added that an Indian national suffered minor injuries when debris fell after a ballistic missile was intercepted in the Al Shamkha area.
Tensions have escalated in the region since US and Israeli forces launched a joint campaign against Iran on February 28, resulting in more than 1,300 casualties, including the former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
In separate statements, the Saudi Defense Ministry confirmed that it destroyed four drones over the Eastern Province and intercepted a ballistic missile aimed at the capital Riyadh, while another missile landed in an “uninhabited area.”
The Kuwaiti army said it countered “hostile” missile and drone attacks, though no additional details were provided.
The UAE Defense Ministry also reported intercepting Iranian missile and drone strikes in two statements, without specifying the numbers involved. Abu Dhabi added that an Indian national suffered minor injuries when debris fell after a ballistic missile was intercepted in the Al Shamkha area.
Tensions have escalated in the region since US and Israeli forces launched a joint campaign against Iran on February 28, resulting in more than 1,300 casualties, including the former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
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