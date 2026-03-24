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Russia's Gold Reserves Drop to Lowest in Four Years

Russia's Gold Reserves Drop to Lowest in Four Years


2026-03-24 03:02:33
(MENAFN) Russia's gold reserves fell to their lowest level in four years last month, with central bank data revealing holdings dropped to 74.3 million troy ounces in February — a second consecutive monthly decline.

The figures bring Russia's reserves to their weakest position since March 2022, when stockpiles stood at 74.1 million troy ounces, according to data published by the Central Bank of Russia.

Despite the back-to-back drawdown, Russia retains its standing as the world's fifth-largest gold-holding nation, trailing only the United States, Germany, Italy, and France in total bullion reserves.

The consecutive monthly declines come amid a turbulent backdrop for global gold markets, as escalating geopolitical tensions and shifting monetary policy expectations continue to reshape how central banks manage their precious metal holdings.

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