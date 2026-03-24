CM Stalin Questions Centre On Readiness Flags LPG Supply, Evacuation Concerns Amid West Asia Crisis

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, March 24 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday intensified his attack on the Centre, questioning its preparedness to handle the fallout of the escalating West Asia conflict, particularly with regard to fuel security and the safety of Indian citizens abroad.

Taking strong exception to remarks attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on public preparedness, CM Stalin said governance responsibilities cannot be shifted onto citizens during times of crisis. He asserted that asking people to brace for disruptions, similar to those witnessed during the Covid-19 pandemic, reflects a lack of institutional readiness at the highest level.

“Prepared for what - leadership, or its absence?” the DMK president asked, adding that crisis management is the responsibility of the Union government and not the burden of ordinary citizens.

He further questioned why adequate safeguards had not been put in place in advance to prevent possible disruptions.

The Chief Minister said he had already written to the Prime Minister, urging immediate and concrete steps to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply across Tamil Nadu for domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers.

He cautioned that any disruption in LPG availability would directly impact households, small businesses, and key sectors dependent on fuel.

In his communication, CM Stalin also flagged the situation of Tamil residents stranded in West Asia due to the ongoing conflict. He called for urgent intervention by the Centre, including coordinated evacuation efforts, facilitation of transit visas, and the operation of additional flights to ensure their safe and timely return.

He further urged the Union government to revisit the methodology of natural gas allocation to power plants under the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026.

CM Stalin noted that Tamil Nadu would face a surge in electricity demand during the upcoming summer months and stressed that an adequate gas supply was critical to avoid power shortages.

The Chief Minister's remarks come amid growing concerns over the ripple effects of global geopolitical tensions on energy supply chains and domestic markets.

Emphasising the need for proactive governance, CM Stalin said timely intervention by the Centre was essential to safeguard both energy security and public welfare, and reiterated that crisis preparedness must remain a core responsibility of the government.