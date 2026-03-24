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Hezbollah Targets Five Israeli Military Positions
(MENAFN) Hezbollah launched five separate strikes early Tuesday against Israeli military positions, escalating an already volatile conflict stretching across the Middle East.
In consecutive statements, the Lebanese militant group said it dispatched drones at dawn against the Liman military barracks in northern Israel, while simultaneously firing rockets toward Israeli troop concentrations at the Fatima Gate near the southern Lebanese town of Kfar Kila.
The group further claimed combined drone and rocket strikes on a radar installation close to Ma'alot-Tarshiha, as well as artillery positions located in the Israeli settlements of Sasa and Ein HaKovshim in the north.
The Tuesday offensive follows what Hezbollah described as an intensive Monday campaign — 54 separate attacks employing rockets and kamikaze drones against Israeli army personnel, vehicles, settlements, and military infrastructure across southern Lebanon and northern Israel.
The Israeli military had not issued any response to the group's claims at the time of publication.
Israel has maintained a relentless air campaign against Lebanon and pressed forward with a ground offensive in the country's south since Hezbollah initiated a cross-border assault on March 2. Lebanese health officials report the toll from Israeli strikes has reached at least 1,039 killed and 2,876 wounded.
The broader regional crisis was ignited by a joint US-Israeli military offensive against Iran launched on Feb. 28 — a campaign that has claimed more than 1,340 lives to date. Tehran has since retaliated with waves of drone and missile strikes hitting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states, stating the attacks are directed at "US military assets."
In consecutive statements, the Lebanese militant group said it dispatched drones at dawn against the Liman military barracks in northern Israel, while simultaneously firing rockets toward Israeli troop concentrations at the Fatima Gate near the southern Lebanese town of Kfar Kila.
The group further claimed combined drone and rocket strikes on a radar installation close to Ma'alot-Tarshiha, as well as artillery positions located in the Israeli settlements of Sasa and Ein HaKovshim in the north.
The Tuesday offensive follows what Hezbollah described as an intensive Monday campaign — 54 separate attacks employing rockets and kamikaze drones against Israeli army personnel, vehicles, settlements, and military infrastructure across southern Lebanon and northern Israel.
The Israeli military had not issued any response to the group's claims at the time of publication.
Israel has maintained a relentless air campaign against Lebanon and pressed forward with a ground offensive in the country's south since Hezbollah initiated a cross-border assault on March 2. Lebanese health officials report the toll from Israeli strikes has reached at least 1,039 killed and 2,876 wounded.
The broader regional crisis was ignited by a joint US-Israeli military offensive against Iran launched on Feb. 28 — a campaign that has claimed more than 1,340 lives to date. Tehran has since retaliated with waves of drone and missile strikes hitting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states, stating the attacks are directed at "US military assets."
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