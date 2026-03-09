Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's AZAL Resumes Direct Flights To Nakhchivan

Azerbaijan's AZAL Resumes Direct Flights To Nakhchivan


2026-03-09 05:04:40
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) is resuming direct flights from Baku to Nakhchivan since today, Trend reports via AZAL.

AZAL's planned flight schedule on the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route as of March 9, 2026:

Flight Departing from Baku Departing from Nakhchivan
J2 2251 / 2252 18:00 20:00
J2 2253 / 2254 19:00 21:00
J2 2255 / 2256 20:00 22:00
J2 2257 / 2258 21:00 23:00

From March 10, 2026, flights to Nakhchivan will continue to operate in a regular mode (as usual).

AZAL continues to closely monitor the current situation and is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of flights. Passengers will be promptly informed of any changes to the flight schedule.

Further details can be found by airline e-mail at [email protected].

MENAFN09032026000187011040ID1110835373



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search