Azerbaijan's AZAL Resumes Direct Flights To Nakhchivan
|Flight
|Departing from Baku
|Departing from Nakhchivan
|J2 2251 / 2252
|18:00
|20:00
|J2 2253 / 2254
|19:00
|21:00
|J2 2255 / 2256
|20:00
|22:00
|J2 2257 / 2258
|21:00
|23:00
From March 10, 2026, flights to Nakhchivan will continue to operate in a regular mode (as usual).
AZAL continues to closely monitor the current situation and is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of flights. Passengers will be promptly informed of any changes to the flight schedule.
Further details can be found by airline e-mail at [email protected].
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment