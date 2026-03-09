Azerbaijan's AZAL Resumes Direct Flights To Nakhchivan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) is resuming direct flights from Baku to Nakhchivan since today, Trend reports via AZAL. AZAL's planned flight schedule on the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route as of March 9, 2026:

Flight Departing from Baku Departing from Nakhchivan J2 2251 / 2252 18:00 20:00 J2 2253 / 2254 19:00 21:00 J2 2255 / 2256 20:00 22:00 J2 2257 / 2258 21:00 23:00

From March 10, 2026, flights to Nakhchivan will continue to operate in a regular mode (as usual).

AZAL continues to closely monitor the current situation and is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of flights. Passengers will be promptly informed of any changes to the flight schedule.

Further details can be found by airline e-mail at [email protected].