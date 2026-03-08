403
Nepal Commission Submits Report on Gen Z Protests, Violence
(MENAFN) The commission tasked with investigating the killings and property destruction during last year’s violent Gen Z protests in Nepal submitted its findings to the government on Sunday, according to reports.
The three-member panel, led by former judge Gauri Bahadur Karki, was established on September 21, 2025, to examine state actions on the first day of protests, September 8, 2025, and the subsequent arson, looting, and vandalism of both public and private properties the following day.
“We have submitted the report to the prime minister. Now it is the government's property,” Bigyan Raj Sharma, spokesperson for the commission, told the media after handing over the document. He added that the commission had recommended actions against those responsible but did not disclose specific names.
After receiving the report, Prime Minister Sushila Karki praised the commission’s efforts. “We will study the report and release its conclusion, even if not the full report,” she stated in a press announcement.
The commission collected statements from over 200 individuals, including the former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and the former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.
