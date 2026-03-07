PM Modi To Inaugurate Country's First 'Ring Metro' In Delhi Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two new Delhi Metro corridors and lay the foundation stone for projects of more than Rs 18,300 crore in the national capital on Sunday.

Two new corridors of the Delhi Metro: Majlis Park to Maujpur-Babarpur (Pink Line) and Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park (Magenta Line) will be inaugurated and foundation stone for three new corridors under Delhi Metro Phase-V (A) will also be laid by Prime Minister Modi, Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta said.

The total cost of these metro projects exceeds Rs 18,300 crore and they are expected to further strengthen public transport in Delhi, CM Gupta said.

The Chief Minister, while providing detailed information about the Metro projects, said that these initiatives will play an important role in transforming the national capital into a truly 'Viksit Delhi'.

The expansion of the Metro network will improve public transport, make daily travel easier for citizens, reduce the number of vehicles on the roads and help control pollution.

The programme will be held at DDA Utsav Sthal-3 (in front of Nirankari Mandal).

The Chief Minister said that the Majlis Park to Maujpur-Babarpur Metro section is 12.3 km long and includes eight elevated stations.

This corridor forms part of the already operational Majlis Park–Shiv Vihar Pink Line.

Chief Minister Gupta added with the addition of this Metro section, the total length of the Pink Line will increase to nearly 71.56 km, making Delhi home to the country's first fully operational Ring Metro.

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for three new corridors under Delhi Metro Phase-V (A), which will further ease travel for residents of the national capital.

These include the Central Vista Corridor from Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, the Golden Line extension from Aerocity to Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal-1, and the Golden Line extension from Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj.

The Central Vista Corridor, from Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, will be 9.913 km long and constructed underground. It will include nine new Metro stations: R.K. Ashram Marg (under construction), Shivaji Stadium, Yuge-Yugeen Bharat, Central Secretariat, Kartavya Bhavan, India Gate, War Memorial-High Court, Baroda House, Bharat Mandapam and Indraprastha.

This corridor will provide Metro connectivity to important locations such as Kartavya Bhavans, Bharat Mandapam and the Yuge-Yugeen Bharat Museum.

The Golden Line extension from Aerocity to Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal-1 will be 2.263 km long and constructed underground. It will include one new station and connect two already operational stations.

The Golden Line extension from Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj will be 3.9 km long and will be an elevated corridor. Stations on this route will include Sarita Vihar Depot, Madanpur Khadar and Kalindi Kunj.

The Chief Minister added that these projects will also benefit cities across the National Capital Region (NCR).

Residents of Faridabad and Ballabhgarh will be able to reach Tughlakabad via the Violet Line and then travel directly to Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal-1 through the Golden Line.

Similarly, passengers from Noida will be able to reach Kalindi Kunj through the Magenta Line and then travel conveniently to the airport and various parts of South Delhi through the Golden Line.