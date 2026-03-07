Oscar-Winner M M Keeravani Composes Special Song For Anupam Kher's B'day

Legendary actor Anupam Kher turned 71 on Saturday, March 7, and while birthday wishes poured in from fans and colleagues across the world, one particular call in the middle of the night made the day extra special for him.

The actor shared that celebrated music composer M M Keeravani video-called him at midnight to surprise him with something truly unexpected: a freshly composed birthday song.

An 'Unexpected' Midnight Song

Recalling the surprise while speaking to ANI, Kher said the call came right at midnight and left him "deeply touched." Sharing how the composer told him he had just created a new song especially for him, the actor spoke about how special it felt to receive such a gesture from an Oscar-winning musician.

"I got a call from MM Kreem sir, at 12 o'clock. It was a video call. He asked me, 'Anupam ji, what are you doing?' I said, 'I'm here.' Then he said he had just composed a brand-new song for me. Can you imagine? MM Kreem, an Oscar-winner, composed something for me on my birthday and sent it to me," the actor told ANI.

"What could be a greater joy than this? This is what I've worked for," he added.

Part of the song composed by Keeravani carried warm birthday wishes for the veteran actor and celebrated the day he was born. The lines went, 'We are so happy you were born. Happy Happy Birthday Anupam Ji.' The song has been penned by lyricist Kausar Munir.

A Creative Collaboration

Anupam Kher and Keeravani have collaborated on one major project, which is 'Tanvi The Great.' The film hit theatres in July 2024.

Four Decades in Cinema

Kher has been entertaining audiences for more than four decades. He first rose to prominence with his powerful performance in the 1984 film 'Saaransh,' directed by Mahesh Bhatt.

In the film, Kher played a retired school teacher grieving the loss of his only son, a role widely considered one of the most powerful performances of his career. Interestingly, the actor portrayed a man in his 60s while he was just 28 years old at the time.

What's Next

On the work front, the veteran star will next be seen in 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2,' the sequel to the much-loved 2006 film, directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The original film became a fan favourite for its relatable story and memorable performances. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)