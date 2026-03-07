403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Suspends Visa-Free Travel for Georgian Diplomats
(MENAFN) The European Union (EU) on Friday suspended visa-free travel for holders of diplomatic, service, and official passports from Georgia, citing worries over democratic backsliding and a crackdown on protesters, journalists, and opposition figures.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated on the social media platform X that “if a government attacks its own people, silences journalists, and curtails freedom, there are consequences.”
The suspension comes in response to a series of actions by Georgian authorities deemed by Brussels to undermine democracy and the rule of law. On March 4, the Georgian Parliament passed legislation regulating foreign funding and political activity.
According to the EU, the new laws establish extensive state control over political activity, introduce possible criminal liability for receiving foreign support, and include vague provisions that risk arbitrary enforcement. The EU criticized these measures as violations of international human rights obligations and the EU‑Georgia Association Agreement, warning they could hinder Georgia’s aspirations for EU membership.
The EU also called for the release of detained politicians, journalists, and activists, emphasizing that such actions put Georgia’s partnership with Brussels at serious risk. Despite the suspension for diplomatic passport holders, ordinary citizens of Georgia continue to enjoy visa-free travel within the EU.
The EU reaffirmed its long-standing support for Georgia, including economic aid, trade opportunities, scholarships for youth, and security cooperation.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated on the social media platform X that “if a government attacks its own people, silences journalists, and curtails freedom, there are consequences.”
The suspension comes in response to a series of actions by Georgian authorities deemed by Brussels to undermine democracy and the rule of law. On March 4, the Georgian Parliament passed legislation regulating foreign funding and political activity.
According to the EU, the new laws establish extensive state control over political activity, introduce possible criminal liability for receiving foreign support, and include vague provisions that risk arbitrary enforcement. The EU criticized these measures as violations of international human rights obligations and the EU‑Georgia Association Agreement, warning they could hinder Georgia’s aspirations for EU membership.
The EU also called for the release of detained politicians, journalists, and activists, emphasizing that such actions put Georgia’s partnership with Brussels at serious risk. Despite the suspension for diplomatic passport holders, ordinary citizens of Georgia continue to enjoy visa-free travel within the EU.
The EU reaffirmed its long-standing support for Georgia, including economic aid, trade opportunities, scholarships for youth, and security cooperation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment