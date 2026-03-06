Emirates NBD Bank Waives Fees For Cash Withdrawals From Other Atms

PUBLISHED: Fri 6 Mar 2026, 5:49 PM



By: Waheed Abbas



Share:







MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai's largest bank also offers free debit card replacements and deliveries within the UAE and abroad, until March 31, 2026 to facilitate its customersAdd as a preferredsource on Google

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

Emirates NBD bank on Friday announced waiving fees for cash withdrawals from ATMs in the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, as well as free debit card replacements.

Recommended For You

This initiative has been announced by Dubai's largest bank to facilitate its customers in these challenging times.

"Emirates NBD confirms it is waiving fees for cash withdrawals from any ATM within the UAE and GCC countries, as well as for debit card replacements and deliveries both within the UAE and abroad, until March 31, 2026,” the bank said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

“This is in line with our commitment to supporting our customers and helping them bank with more convenience and flexibility during the recent regional developments,” it said.

“Customers may access their funds, request new cards when needed, and continue banking seamlessly with Emirates NBD. For any queries, our official contact channels remain available for assistance,” it added.

The UAE banks are“well-positioned” to navigate ongoing geopolitical challenges the region is facing due to the US-Israel-Iran conflict, the Central Bank of the UAE said on Thursday.

Khaled Mohamed Balama, governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, affirmed that the UAE's banking and financial sector continues to demonstrate the highest levels of resilience and stability.



UAE banks, financial firms face temporary service disruptions

UAE bank to replace OTP with app verification for online transaction approvals UAE: Emirates NBD to discontinue issuing some foreign currency demand drafts from Oct

ALSO READ