The Curling Irons Market Is Projected To Reach $7 Billion By 2030, According To An Exclusive Report

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The curling irons market has witnessed significant expansion recently, driven by evolving consumer habits and growing interest in personal grooming. As styling tools become more accessible and advanced, this sector is set to experience continued growth in the coming years. Below is an in-depth look at the market's size, key drivers, regional trends, and future outlook.

Current and Future Market Size Insights for Curling Irons

The curling irons market has seen robust growth over recent years, with its value projected to increase from $4.37 billion in 2025 to $4.8 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. This upward trend during the historic period is primarily due to rising awareness around personal grooming, the growing popularity of salon culture, expanded retail channels for beauty appliances, stronger influence from fashion trends, and the availability of more affordable styling devices.

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to continue this strong trajectory, reaching $7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.9%. The anticipated growth is supported by a shift towards smart and sensor-equipped styling devices, increasing preference for sustainable and energy-efficient products, expansion of online beauty retail platforms, amplified impact of social media styling trends, and higher consumer demand for premium hair styling tools. Key emerging trends during this period include a greater appetite for temperature-controlled devices, cordless curling irons, wider use of ceramic and tourmaline barrels, compact travel-friendly designs, and enhanced features focused on minimizing hair damage.

Understanding Curling Irons and Their Function

A curling iron is essentially a heated rod, typically made of metal, designed to alter hair texture through the application of heat. These tools differ in various aspects such as barrel diameter, materials used, barrel shape, and handle type. The primary purpose of a curling iron is to create curls or waves, enabling users to achieve a range of hair styles by molding the hair into different configurations.

Key Factors Propelling Demand in the Curling Irons Market

One major force driving the curling irons market is the growing use of hair grooming products. These products help maintain a neat and polished appearance by facilitating different hair styling techniques such as curling, straightening, or warming hair for easier styling. For example, data from August 2023 by POSSolutions, an Australian company specializing in point of sale software, highlights that Australian women spend an impressive $15 billion annually on grooming products, while men spend about $7 billion. This substantial expenditure indicates a robust grooming culture that is fueling demand for curling irons.

Regional Growth Patterns Within the Curling Irons Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the curling irons market, reflecting strong consumer adoption and retail presence in the region. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market over the forecast period, supported by rising disposable incomes, increasing beauty awareness, and expanding e-commerce channels. The overall market analysis covers important regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a wide-ranging perspective on global growth trends.

