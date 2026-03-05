Hosts India Reach Final After England Fail In Epic Chase

MENAFN - Gulf Times) India clung on to beat England by seven runs in a thrilling T20 World Cup semi-final in Mumbai Thursday, despite Jacob Bethell's superb 105 that put Harry Brook's side within a whisker of pulling off a record chase.

After Sanju Samson's scintillating 89 laid the platform for India to pile up a massive 253-7, England finished agonisingly short on 246-7 after a brilliant effort masterminded by Bethell.

Phil Salt (5), Brook (7) and Jos Buttler (25) fell early to leave England 64-3. But Bethell, aided by partnerships of 77 with Will Jacks (35) and 50 with Sam Curran (18), kept England in the hunt.

The left-hander hit seven sixes and eight fours in his 48-ball thrash before his run out in the final over finally allowed India to celebrate in front of 35,000 jubilant fans in Mumbai's Wankhede stadium.

India will face New Zealand in Sunday's final in Ahmedabad as they attempt to become the first team to retain the trophy and the first to win it on home soil.

“It's an unbelievable feeling, going to Ahmedabad for the final, a special feeling for the boys,” said India captain Suryakumar Yadav, who paid tribute to England.

“They were always in the game, always in the chase. I was very nervous, I'm glad someone didn't check my heart rate,” he said, before looking forward to the final.

“In India, going for the title, there will be pressure, there will be nerves but the boys will be excited as well,” Suryakumar added.

England captain Brook praised the way his side went about attacking a daunting target.

“All of our lads should be really proud of the way we played tonight and throughout this competition,” said Brook. The hosts, having been asked to bat by Brook, earlier flayed England's attack to all parts of the ground, hitting 19 sixes and 18 fours. Samson, who scored 97 not out in the previous match against the West Indies, signalled his intent with a four and six off Jofra Archer's first over.

But he was given a life on 15 when Brook dropped a simple chance at mid-off off Archer.

It proved a costly mistake as, helped by some ill-disciplined bowling, Samson raced to his half-century off 26 balls with a huge six as Liam Dawson's first over was pummelled for 19 runs.

“I'll hold my hands up and say that I made a big mistake there, dropping Samson,” said Brook.

“As the old saying goes, catches win matches. At the end of the day, it cost us.”

Ishan Kishan put on 97 from 48 balls with Samson for the second wicket before the left-hander holed out to Jacks off Adil Rashid in the 10th over to make it 117-2.

Samson powered on until Jacks returned to have him caught by Salt in the deep in the 14th over at which point India were 160-3.

“It feels really great,” said Samson after being named player of the match.“I kind of knew that I got some form going from the last game, so I thought I need to continue. Even 250 looked chaseable here and England played really well. All credit goes to how they batted and we really had a great semi-final.”

Shivam Dube continued the onslaught with 43 off 25 balls with four sixes before being run out by Brook's direct hit.

Hardik Pandya hit 27 off 12 balls late on and Tilak Varma 21 off seven to take India past the 250 mark.

Jacks was the pick of the England bowlers with 2-40 but the wayward Archer was plundered, taking 1-61 off his four overs.

BRIEF SCORES: India 253 for 7 (Samson 89, Dube 43, Jacks 2-40) beat England 246 for 7 (Bethell 105, Jacks 35, Pandya 2-38) by seven runs.

T20 World Cup Jacob Bethell Harry Brook Sanju Samson