Dan Van Den Hoek

Senior Lecturer, Clinical Exercise Physiology, University of the Sunshine Coast

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Dan is a senior lecturer in clinical exercise physiology at the University of the Sunshine Coast (Uni SC). His research currently focuses on strength adaptation and factors affecting sports performance, particularly in powerlifting and team sports.

Dan is also a passionate follower of motorsports and has previously worked with V8 Supercars teams and their pit crews to improve performance and reduce injuries. Additionally, Dan has secured funding to support two iterations of the FIA Girls on Track Pathways program in QLD. In 2023, Dan's funding led to delivering a Girls on Track program in collaboration with Motorsports Australia and the PremiAir/Nulon racing team in the V8 Supercars.

Moreover, Dan leads a research working group named 'The Strength Initiative' (TSI), which aims to understand and promote strength training across the lifespan. Within TSI, Dan leads a research agenda focused on powerlifting and para-powerlifting. He hopes that his research will aid Australian athletes in achieving ultimate success (a gold medal) at the Paralympic Games in para-powerlifting.



2023–present Senior lecturer, Clinical exercise physiology, University of the Sunshine Coast

2018–2023 Lecturer, Clinical Exercise Physiology, Australian Catholic University 2017–2018 Associate lecturer, partnerships in exercise and sports science, Deakin University



2018 Deakin University, Doctor of philosophy

2013 Deakin University, Master of clinical exercise physiology 2011 Deakin University, Bachelor of exercise and sports science



2024 Effect of exercise for depression: systematic review and network meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials, The BMJ

2024 How Do Intracompetition Strategies Differ Between Para Powerlifting Podium and Nonpodium Athletes? A Retrospective, Cross-Sectional Analysis, Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research

2024 Normative data for the squat, bench press and deadlift exercises in powerlifting: Data from 809,986 competition entries, Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport

2024 Injury Profiles of Elite, Semielite, and Recreational Golfers, and Their Associated Risk Factors: A Systematic Review, The Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research

2024 Powerlifting participation and engagement across all ages: A retrospective, longitudinal, population analysis with comparison to community strength norms, International Journal of Sports Science and Coaching

2023 ATHLETE IMPAIRMENTS IN PARALYMPIC SPORTS, American Journal of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

2023 " Is it time to introduce athlete classification in para powerlifting?", American Journal of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

2023 A Scoping Review of the Physiological Profiles of Motorsport Drivers: Implications for Athlete Training, Strength and Conditioning Journal

2023 Using Powerlifting Athletes to Determine Strength Adaptations Across Ages in Males and Females: A Longitudinal Growth Modelling Approach, Sports Medicine

2023 Reply to“Asking the Right Question Is Key to Getting a Valuable Answer”, Journal of Orthopaedic and Sports Physical Therapy

2023 Using Powerlifting Athletes to Determine Strength Adaptations Across Ages in Males and Females: A Longitudinal Growth Modelling Approach, Sports Medicine

2023 The relationship between neck strength and sports-related concussion in team sports: a systematic review with meta-analysis, Journal of Orthopaedic and Sports Physical Therapy

2022 Mental health and quality of life during weight loss in females with clinically severe obesity: a randomized clinical trial, Journal of Behavioural Medicine

2022 Impacts of squat attempt weight selection and success on powerlifting performance, Journal of Sports Medicine and Physical Fitness

2022 Paralympians Are Stronger Than You Know: A Comparison of Para and Nondisabled Powerlifting Bench Press World Records, Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research

2022 Difference between preferred and non-preferred leg in peak speed, acceleration, and deceleration variables and their relationships with the change-of-direction deficit, Scientific Reports

2022 Commentaries on Viewpoint: Hoping for the best, prepared for the worst: can we perform remote data collection in sport sciences, Journal of Applied Physiology

2022 Impact of combined versus single-mode training programs based on drop jump and specific multidirectional repeated sprint on bio-motor ability adaptations: a parallel study design in professional basketball players, BMC Sports Science, Medicine and Rehabilitation

2022 Long-Term Adaptations in the Squat, Bench Press, and Deadlift: Assessing Strength Gain in Powerlifting Athletes., Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise

2021 Peak running speed can be used to monitor neuromuscular fatigue from a standardized running test in team sport athletes, Research in Sports Medicine

2020 Effect of competition frequency on strength performance of powerlifting athletes, Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research

2020 Long-Term Strength Adaptation A 15-Year Analysis of Powerlifting Athletes, Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research

2020 Fitness, strength and body composition during weight loss in women with clinically severe obesity: a randomised clinical trial, Obesity Facts

2018 Differences in Strength Performance Between Novice and Elite Athletes: Evidence From Powerlifters., Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research

2018 One false move: A singular account of multiple outcomes arising from drink-driving, Health Promotion Journal of Australia

2018 Factors affecting powerlifting performance: An analysis of age-and weight-based determinants of relative strength, International Journal of Performance Analysis in Sport

2017 Does exercise training augment improvements in quality of life induced by energy restriction for obese populations? A systematic review, Quality of Life Research 2016 Measuring moderate-intensity walking in older adults using the ActiGraph accelerometer, BMC Geriatrics

2023 Investing in QLD Women Role: Chief Investigator Funding Source: Queensland Government



Exercise and Sports Science Australia (ESSA) Higher Education Academy (SFHEA)



Human Movement And Sports Science (1106)

Sports Medicine (110604)

Human Movement And Sports Science Not Elsewhere Classified (110699)

Medical And Health Sciences (11) Rehabilitation And Therapy (Excl. Physiotherapy) (110321)

ExperienceEducationPublicationsGrants and ContractsProfessional MembershipsResearch Areas