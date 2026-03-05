Spain Denies US Claim Of Military Cooperation On Iran As Rift Deepens

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Spain on Wednesday doubled down on its opposition to Washington's use of its bases against Iran, after US President Donald Trump's threats of trade reprisals over the spat deepened a rift between the NATO allies.

Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez defiantly repeated calls of "no to the war" on Wednesday after the weekend US-Israeli strikes on Iran triggered the regional conflict, in his latest policy clash with Trump.

Recommended For You 11-year-old girl killed in Kuwait after drone shrapnel falls in residential area Qatar rejects Iranian claims of targeting US interests solely, says will 'confront' aggression

Just hours later, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Madrid had "agreed to cooperate with the US military", without providing details on what the cooperation would entail.

But Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told Cadena SER radio shortly afterwards that "our position on the use of the bases, on the war in the Middle East, on the bombardment of Iran, has not changed at all".

Trump had lashed out at Sanchez's government on Tuesday, calling Spain a "terrible" ally and threatening to sever all trade with one of the world's most dynamic developed economies.

Sanchez defended his position on Wednesday, saying his government's position "can be summed up in four words: no to the war".

"We will not be complicit in something that is harmful to the world and contrary to our values and interests, simply out of fear of retaliation," he added in a televised address.

Spain is part of the European Union, which allows goods to move freely between its 27 countries. This would complicate any bid to impose trade restrictions on a single member state.

"Trump's words don't always become policy. We will have to see if he follows through, and how," said Angel Saz Carranza, director of the Esade Center for Global Economy and Geopolitics, a Spanish think tank.

'Responsible conduct'

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian commended Spain on X for its "responsible conduct in opposing the Zionist-American coalition's flagrant human rights violations and military aggression against countries".

French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council chief Antonio Costa were among the allies rallying around Sanchez on Wednesday.

"The EU will always ensure that the interests of its member states are fully protected," Costa wrote on X.

Sanchez had already found himself in US crosshairs for refusing to join NATO allies in a pledge to boost defence spending to five percent of GDP as demanded by Trump.

He has also fiercely criticised Israel's war in Gaza and the US military operation in January that captured Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro.

US forces use the Rota naval base and Moron air base in southern Spain under an agreement signed in 1953 under the dictatorship of General Francisco Franco.

During the 2003 invasion of Iraq, Spain, then led by conservative prime minister Jose Maria Aznar, staunchly backed the United States by sending troops.

Spain's participation in the Iraq war sparked huge street demonstrations and many Spaniards blame it for the March 11, 2004 Madrid train bombings that killed nearly 200 people.

A branch of Al-Qaeda claimed responsibility for the attacks and called for the withdrawal of Spanish forces from Iraq.

Rally his base

Sanchez, in power since 2018, has emerged as a prominent figure for Europe's disillusioned progressives, who see him as one of the few remaining openly leftist voices in a continent increasingly dominated by right-wing politics.

His opposition to the use of the bases is seen by some analysts as an attempt to rally his supporters around an issue that unites the Spanish left.

The popularity of his minority government has taken a hit from a string of sexual harassment and graft scandals ahead of the next general election due in 2027.

Many on Spain's right consider Sanchez's opposition to Trump as motivated more by domestic politics than by a moral compass.

The head of the main opposition conservative Popular Party which tops opinion polls, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, accused Sanchez on X of using foreign policy for "partisan" purposes.

In contrast, neighbouring Portugal authorised the United States to "conditionally" use an airbase on the Azores archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean for the Iran strikes, Prime Minister Luis Montenegro told parliament on Wednesday.

The authorisation was granted as long as "these operations are defensive or retaliatory, are necessary and proportionate, and exclusively target military objectives", said the conservative leader.



Day 6 of US-Iran war: Tehran launches fresh round of missiles towards Israel

Is AI being used by Israel, US in Iran attacks? Expert raises daunting questions 299 stranded Filipinos in UAE land in Philippines amid US/Israel-Iran war

ALSO READ