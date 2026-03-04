403
Critical Manufacturing Showcases AI-ready Manufacturing Execution and Intelligence at APEX EXPO 2026
(MENAFN- BCM Public Relations) PORTO, Portugal, 03.03.2026 – Critical Manufacturing, the Industrial Operations Platform company that unites execution, connectivity, analytics and trusted AI, will exhibit at APEX Expo 2026, by Global Electronics Association, demonstrating how Critical Manufacturing MES powers a complete platform that extends from the shopfloor to global enterprise optimization. At Booth 1813, in collaboration with ASMPT, the company will bring the Factory of the Future to life through AI-driven insights and seamless operational integration.
Attendees at APEX Expo will be able to see how Critical Manufacturing's Industrial Operations Platform, driven by its advanced MES, addresses the unique pressures facing electronics manufacturers from managing high-mix production and maintaining zero-defect quality standards to scaling operations without adding complexity. The platform unites MES, connectivity, automation, analytics, and AI into a single, cohesive environment, enabling feedback loop that makes the system not only to provide insights but to act on them. Rather than treating data as a byproduct of production, Critical Manufacturing MES structures and contextualizes it at the source, transforming raw production data into trusted intelligence that enables faster decisions, proactive quality management, and continuous improvement.
Live demonstration: the factory of the future in action
The factory of the future is powered by today’s technology. Visitors to the booth can experience a live demonstration showing how product data flows seamlessly across machines, materials, and quality systems. By connecting equipment and contextualizing process parameters in real time, the platform uncovers correlations between operational conditions and defect patterns, enabling teams to move from reactive inspection to proactive quality control. Users can interact directly with data using natural language through an AI copilot, surfacing insights previously buried in disconnected systems. This demonstration reflects a broader shift from digital transformation to intelligence transformation, where AI continuously learns from manufacturing contextualized data to optimize performance and prevent defects before they occur.
Measurable impact on the shop floor
For electronics manufacturers, these capabilities translate into measurable outcomes such as reduced scrap and rework, faster changeovers, improved first-pass yield, and the ability to scale production without proportionally scaling operational overhead. The MES platform's modular architecture supports progressive automation, allowing manufacturers to enhance capabilities over time while maintaining full integration across the factory floor.
Visit ASMPT booth 1813 at APEX EXPO 2026 at the Anaheim Convention Center to explore how Critical Manufacturing is helping electronics manufacturers future-proof operations through intelligent AI-driven production powered by Critical Manufacturing MES foundation.
About Critical Manufacturing
Critical Manufacturing, a subsidiary of ASMPT and a recognized leader in the Gartn®r® Magic Quadr™nt™, provides the ind’stry’s most modern Industrial Operations Platform. Combining MES, connectivity, automation, analytics and trusted AI, Critical Manufacturing helps manufacturers build the connected, intelligent factories of the future, where people and AI collaborate seamlessly to make Industry 4.0 a reality. For more information, visit
About ASMPT
ASMPT Limited is a leading global supplier of hardware and software solutions for the manufacture of semiconductors and electronics. Headquartered in Singapore, ASMPT's offerings encompass the semiconductor assembly & packaging, and SMT (surface mount technology) industries, ranging from wafer deposition to the various solutions that organize, assemble and package delicate electronic components into a vast range of end-user devices. ASMPT partners with customers very closely, with continuous investment in R&D helping to provide cost-effective, industry-shaping solutions that achieve higher productivity, greater reliability, and enhanced quality. ASMPT is a founding member of the Semiconductor Climate Consortium.
ASMPT is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX stock code: 0522) and is one of the constituent stocks of the HKEX Tech 100 Index, Hang Seng Composite MidCap Index under the Hang Seng Composite Size Indexes, the Hang Seng Composite Information Technology Industry Index under Hang Seng Composite Industry Indexes, the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index, and the Hang Seng HK 35 Index. To learn more about ASMPT, please visit us
