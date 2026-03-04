Holi A Symbol Of India's Thousand-Year-Old Legacy, Says CM Yogi

On the occasion of Holi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday extended heartfelt greetings to the people, describing the festival as a symbol of India's "thousand-year-old legacy" being preserved and carried forward by the current generation with renewed energy. Speaking to ANI, the CM said, "I extend heartfelt greetings to everyone. Preserving this thousand-year-old legacy, India's ancestors have handed it over to us. The current generation is carrying this forward with the same energy. The entire state is connecting to this holy festival," adding that efforts are underway to ensure a harmonious society.

CM Praises PM Modi's Leadership

He credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for integrating heritage with progress and realising the dreams of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. "Uttar Pradesh and the entire country is walking ahead with confidence today; we can see a Naya Bharat - an India which is moving towards being Viksit Bharat. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the country has become a part of heritage and progress. We can take pride in the fact that in the Azadi ka Amritkaal, we have received the guidance of a leader like PM Modi. Under his leadership, India is realising the dreams of being a Viksit Bharat and Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

Peaceful Celebrations Across UP

CM Yogi also highlighted that the 'Holika Dahan' was performed at approximately 1,68,000 locations across Uttar Pradesh peacefully.

On the festival of colours, the CM also fed cows and calves at Gorakhnath Mandir Gaushala, applying gulaal teeka to them.

The Significance of Holi

Holi marks the arrival of spring and the harvest season. The celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan. The following day marks the more widely celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colours. (ANI)

