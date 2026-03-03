UAE Faced Over 1,000 Iranian Attacks More Than All Other Countries Combined

PUBLISHED: Wed 4 Mar 2026, 12:51 AM



By: Meher Dhanjal



[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, the UAE said that "it has not made any decision to change its defensive posture" in the face of repeated Iranian attacks.

It said, "The country has been subjected to more than a thousand attacks, a number exceeding the combined total of attacks suffered by all other targeted countries, and our armed forces have responded to these attacks with utmost professionalism, efficiency, and distinction."

The nation affirmed that it has not participated in the war, or permitted the use of its territory, territorial waters, or airspace in any attack against Iran.

This, the UAE said, is in accordance with its policies of good neighbourliness and de-escalation, and in compliance with the Charter of the United Nations.

"In this regard, the UAE affirms its right to self-defense, as guaranteed by international law and the Charter of the United Nations," it highlighted.



