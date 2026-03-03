Ramadan 2026: 'Digital Isolation' Grows As Scrolling Reaches Iftar Tables

PUBLISHED: Wed 4 Mar 2026, 5:00 AM



Time limits and notification restrictions, along with engaging Ramadan-themed activities that promote kindness and generosity, can help reduce boredom and strengthen family bondsAdd as a preferredsource on Google

As families gather to break their fast this Ramada, members scrolling through their phones are causing a quiet form of isolation. Experts warn that this rise in“digital isolation” mirrors addictive behaviours, weakening emotional connection across generations.

“Every single person carrying his own phone on the table creates a distraction,” says Dr Nashwa Tantawy, psychologist and managing director of Nafsology Psychology Centre, noting that constant notifications from social media, work, and entertainment can feel more stimulating than face-to-face conversation and make it harder for families to be truly present.

Research has linked heavy smartphone use to rising levels of anxiety, depression, and social withdrawal.

Parents, particularly those aged 30 to 40, are among the highest users, even as many attempt to limit their children's screen time.

“Kids learn by modelling,” Dr Tantawy said, warning that children are unlikely to self-regulate if adults remain constantly engaged with their devices.

Blurring boundaries



Even work-related use at home can blur boundaries. Parents may be physically present but emotionally unavailable, she explained, as checking emails and messages amounts to“bringing work home".

Younger children, in particular, need active engagement, hugs, play, and attentive interaction rather than passive supervision.

Still, Dr Tantawy stresses that technology itself is not the enemy. Smartphones remain essential tools for staying connected, especially with loved ones abroad during Ramadan. Instead of banning devices entirely, she recommends setting collective family rules.

Some households, she said, place a basket near the dining table where everyone deposits their phones before iftar.

Time limits and notification restrictions can also help. More importantly, families should create engaging alternatives rooted in Ramadan values, such as kindness and generosity, to reduce boredom and encourage intergenerational interaction.

“Take a conscious decision to reduce the number of hours of mobile use and replace it with something else,” she advised.

For Dr Amal Salem Basohaib, an internationally certified coach in family and social relations, the issue facing families this Ramadan is not merely about phones; it is about presence.

“We are not living a phone problem; we are living a crisis of presence,” she said.“The body is there, but the heart, the eyes, and the listening are somewhere else.”

Technoference



Family psychology research shows that relationship quality is measured not by the number of hours spent together, but by the depth of interaction during those hours.

Recent studies on what experts call "technoference", technology-based interruptions in interpersonal communication, link excessive device use to higher family tension and lower emotional satisfaction between spouses.

During Ramadan in particular, Dr Basohaib said she has observed a noticeable shift in family gatherings.

“Ramadan is a month when hearts gather before bodies do,” she said.“But today we often see an iftar table where everyone is seated together, yet each person is in a separate digital world.”

Traditionally, she added, Ramadan evenings were built around meaningful exchanges: asking children about their day, discussing a Quranic verse, sharing reflections, or making collective supplication. Replacing those moments with scrolling and short videos weakens the spiritual atmosphere, she said, because“spirituality grows in calmness, not in distraction".

She described Ramadan as a“golden opportunity” to reset family priorities and restore emotional connection before seeking warmth in the digital world.

Powerful Tools



From a cybersecurity perspective, Rafal Hyps, chief executive officer of Sicuro Group, says the same devices that distract families can also become powerful tools for protection if used intentionally.

“Most major platforms now offer built-in security checkups that walk users through their own privacy and security settings in minutes,” Hyps said.“Browsers flag suspicious sites in real time. Email providers filter known phishing attempts before they reach the inbox. Password managers automatically identify weak or reused credentials. The tools already exist on every device.”

He noted that increased family time during Ramadan offers a practical opportunity to strengthen digital safety, particularly for less tech-savvy household members. Instead of allowing phones to dominate the iftar table, families can use part of that time to activate security features, update privacy settings, and review safe online habits together.

Hyps stressed that creating a safer digital environment does not mean banning technology altogether. Rather, it requires deliberate choices about how it is used.

“Technology that connects a child with family abroad or supports their learning has clear value,” he said.“What undermines that is passive, undirected use where the platform decides what the child sees next.”

According to Hyps, distinguishing between intentional and passive use may be more effective than imposing rigid screen-time limits. During Ramadan, a month centred on reflection, discipline, and community, families can model mindful digital behaviour by setting boundaries around device use at meals, encouraging purposeful online engagement, and discussing cyber threats openly.

Ultimately, experts agree that the solution is not to silence every notification, but to restore balance.

In a month designed to strengthen faith and family bonds, the most meaningful connection may not be found on a screen but across the iftar table, in conversation, reflection, and shared presence.



