Shoaib Ibrahim Cooks Iftari For Family, Ensures Dipika Kakar Rests Post Major Surgery

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Television actor Shoaib Ibrahim, in his latest YouTube vlog, was seen cooking delicacies for his family for Iftari during Ramadan.

In the vlog, he revealed that he took charge of preparing Iftari at home to give his wife, actress Dipika Kakar, a much-needed break following her recent major surgery.

The actor, in the video, was seen making meetha samosa from scratch and informed viewers that Dipika has been advised to rest as she continues to recover.

Shoaib shared that usually it is Dipika who prepares Ramzan Iftari with a lot of love, warmth and a plethora of dishes, but this time he has stepped into the kitchen to take charge of Iftari, while ensuring that his wife does not strain herself.

In the vlog, Dipika was seen briefly entering the kitchen, and appeared guilty about not being able to cook or help Shoaib.

Shoaib was seen firmly asking her to stay away from cooking until she fully heals, stressing that her health is the priority.

Later during Iftari, the entire family was seen relishing the samosas prepared by Shoaib and praised his efforts, calling the dish delicious and well-made.

A few years ago, Shoaib had won hearts for pampering Dipika during her periods and urging people to normalise conversations around menstruation.

In an old vlog titled,“Take care of her during her periods, It's high time we talk about it normally”, Shoaib was seen performing household chores and cooking dal and rice for Dipika as she was seen resting on her bed.

Shoaib revealed that she was on the second day of her periods, and had appealed to his male fans to support and care for women during that time of the month.

