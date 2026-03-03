Point Of Care Diagnostics Market To Reach USD 22.63 Billion By 2029 Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GetNews)



Point of Care Diagnostics Market by Product (Glucose, Infectious Disease (TB, HAI, STD), Pregnancy), Purchase Mode (Rx, OTC), Technology (Biochemistry, MDx (RT-PCR, INAAT)), Sample (Blood, Urine), End User (Home Care, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2029

According to MarketsandMarkets, The report point of care diagnostics market is valued at an estimated USD 15.05 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 22.63 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Browse 786 market data Tables and 64 Figures spread through 577 Pages and in-depth TOC on Point of Care Diagnostics Market

Point of Care Diagnostics Market Size & Forecast:



Market Size Available for Years: 2024–2029

2024 Market Size: 15.05 billion

2029 Projected Market Size: 22.63billion CAGR (2024–2029): 8.5 %

Point of Care Diagnostics Market Trends & Insights:

1. Based on product, the point of care diagnostics market is segmented into glucose monitoring products, cardiometabolic monitoring products, infectious disease testing products, coagulation monitoring products, pregnancy and fertility testing products.

2. The point of care diagnostics market, based on mode of purchase, includes over-the-counter (OTC) testing products and prescription-based testing products.

3. Based on technology, the point of care diagnostics market is segmented into immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, and biochemistry.

4. Categorized by sample type, the point of care diagnostics market includes blood samples, urine samples, nasal and oropharyngeal swabs, and other sample types.

5. Based on end user, the point of care diagnostics market includes clinical laboratories, ambulatory care facilities and physician offices, hospitals, critical care centers and urgent care centers, home care settings and self-testing, and other end users.

What is driving this acceleration-and why does it matter now?

The answer lies in the rising global prevalence of chronic diseases, particularly diabetes, alongside infectious and cardiovascular conditions. The increasing disease burden is intensifying the need for rapid, accessible diagnostic solutions that enable early detection, real-time glucose monitoring, and proactive disease management. In a healthcare environment under cost and capacity pressures, POC diagnostics offer a pathway to reduce hospital visits, improve outcomes, and enhance operational efficiency.

Government spending on screening programs, expanded CLIA-waived POC tests, and the rapid decentralization of healthcare services are further fueling adoption. As healthcare delivery shifts closer to the patient-whether in clinics, pharmacies, or homes-POC testing solutions are becoming foundational to modern care strategies.

Prescription-Based Testing Leads Market Adoption

By purchase mode, prescription-based testing products dominated the market in 2023. Why are prescription-based diagnostics leading? Their reliability, regulatory compliance, and clinical accuracy make them essential for managing chronic and infectious diseases. Physicians rely on these tests to guide treatment decisions, ensuring standardized outcomes and quality control.

With the incidence of diabetes, infectious diseases, and cardiovascular conditions rising globally, prescription-based POC diagnostics are playing a critical role in clinical decision-making. Their adherence to defined regulatory standards strengthens confidence among healthcare providers and supports sustained adoption across hospitals and clinics.

Home Care and Self-Testing Redefine End-User Dynamics

A notable transformation is occurring at the end-user level. In 2023, home care settings and self-testing represented the largest market segment. Where is the strongest demand emerging? Increasingly, it is within the patient's home.

Consumers are prioritizing convenience, rapid results, and continuous monitoring-particularly for chronic conditions such as diabetes. Advances in technology have significantly improved the accuracy, affordability, and user-friendliness of home-based testing devices. As preventive care and self-management become central to healthcare strategies, home diagnostics are no longer supplementary-they are strategic growth drivers.

For C-suite leaders, this signals a structural shift: value creation in diagnostics will increasingly depend on connectivity, accessibility, and patient engagement beyond traditional clinical environments.

North America Maintains Market Leadership

Regionally, North America accounted for the largest share of the point of care diagnostics market in 2023. What explains this dominance? The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong regulatory frameworks, substantial R&D investment, and widespread adoption of innovative diagnostic technologies.

Favorable government initiatives, funding for healthcare innovation, and growing consumer acceptance of at-home healthcare services further reinforce the region's leadership. The integration of POC diagnostics across both institutional and home-care settings positions North America as a key benchmark market for global expansion strategies.

Strategic Industry Landscape

The competitive landscape features leading global players such as Abbott (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Danaher (US), QuidelOrtho Corporation (US), BD (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), bioMérieux (France), BIOSYNEX SA (France), EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (UK), Trinity Biotech (Ireland), Werfen (US), Nova Biomedical (US), SEKISUI Diagnostics (US), Boditech Med Inc. (South Korea), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), LifeScan IP Holdings, LLC (US), PTS Diagnostics (US), Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH (Austria), Response Biomedical (Canada), and among others.

These organizations are investing in product innovation, regulatory approvals, and global expansion to strengthen their foothold in an increasingly competitive and innovation-driven market.

Why This Market Matters for Decision-Makers

For CEOs and strategic leaders, the growth of the point of care diagnostics market represents more than incremental expansion-it signals a fundamental shift in healthcare delivery models. For CFOs, decentralized diagnostics offer cost-containment potential and operational efficiencies. For CMOs and innovation leaders, the convergence of digital health, self-testing, and rapid diagnostics presents opportunities for differentiated product portfolios and ecosystem partnerships.

As healthcare systems worldwide demand faster diagnostics, improved patient outcomes, and cost-effective care pathways, point-of-care solutions are positioned at the center of transformation.

