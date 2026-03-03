UAE Airlines Further Extend Flight Suspensions Due To Regional Conflict

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

UAE carriers on Tuesday extended flight suspensions for a fourth day due to airspace closure amid ongoing military conflict in the region involving the US, Israel and Iran.

The local airlines suspended flights until Wednesday and Thursday. However, special flights by the UAE carriers in coordination with the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) will continue to operate to repatriate stranded passengers in the country.

Airlines said they're working diligently to ramp up operations once temporary restrictions are lifted.

Emirates on Tuesday extended the suspension of scheduled flights until Wednesday, March 4.

“All scheduled Emirates flights to and from Dubai remain suspended until 11.59pm UAE time on March 4, due to airspace closures across the region. Emirates continues to operate a limited number of passenger repatriation and freighter flights on March 3 and 4,” said the world's largest international carrier.

“We are accommodating customers with earlier bookings as a priority on these limited flights. Please do not go to the airport unless you have been notified directly by Emirates, or hold a confirmed booking for these flights,” the airline said.

Sharjah-based Air Arabia on Tuesday extended its scheduled flight suspension to and from the UAE until 3pm UAE time on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

The budget carrier added that flights to Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, and Iraq are suspended until March 5, 2026.

“A limited number of flights may operate in coordination with the relevant authorities, subject to operational and safety approvals. Passengers scheduled on operating flights will be notified directly,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

It advised all other passengers not to travel to the airport unless contacted directly by Air Arabia.

The airline explained that customers with flights departing within the next 24 hours will be contacted directly regarding alternative options.

“We are currently experiencing a high volume of enquiries and appreciate your patience. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority,” it added.

Etihad Airways'scheduled commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi remain suspended until 2pm UAE time on Thursday, March 5.

Some repositioning, cargo and repatriation flights may operate in coordination with UAE authorities and subject to strict operational and safety approvals.

Guests should not travel to the airport unless they have been contacted directly by Etihad and advised to do so. Access to the airport will be restricted for those without confirmed travel documentation.

“We are currently experiencing a high volume of calls and appreciate your patience as it may take longer than usual for calls to be answered,” the UAE national carrier said.

Dubai's smaller carrier, flydubai, said it has partially resumed flights on March 3, with limited flights operating from Terminals 2 and 3 at Dubai International (DXB).

“We are prioritising customers affected by the disruption. This is an evolving situation, which we continue to monitor closely in coordination with the relevant authorities and stakeholders. We are working diligently to ramp up operations once temporary restrictions are lifted,” the airline's spokesperson said.

Flydubai reiterated that passengers should not travel to the airport unless they have been contacted directly by flydubai with a confirmed departure time.



