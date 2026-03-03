India Relocates Students From Tehran

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)India on Tuesday said its mission in Iran has relocated the majority of Indian students from Tehran amid the worsening security situation in the Iranian capital.

The move comes as the conflict in West Asia intensified, with the United States and Israel launching fresh attacks on Iran, while Tehran stepped up retaliatory strikes.

“Due to the heightened risk perception in Tehran city, the Embassy of India has relocated most Indian students who were in Tehran,” the mission said in a statement.

The students have been shifted to locations outside Tehran, with the embassy arranging transportation, food and accommodation.

“Only a small number of students who declined the embassy's offer remain in Tehran,” it said.

For other Indian nationals and students still in Iran, the advisory remains unchanged. The mission urged them to stay indoors as far as possible, avoid windows, refrain from visiting protest sites and remain in regular contact with the embassy.

Nearly 9,000 Indians, including students, are believed to be in Iran, though the exact number of students is not immediately known.

The conflict intensified after Iran carried out fresh strikes targeting Israel and American military bases in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, following joint US Israeli attacks on Iran on Saturday.

As part of its response, Iran has also blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route, triggering a surge in international oil prices.

The US military said six of its personnel have been killed so far. The Iranian Red Crescent Society reported at least 787 deaths from the US Israeli strikes, while reports from Israel said 11 people were killed there.

