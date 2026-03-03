Americans In UAE Urged To Leave Via Flights, Oman, Saudi Border Amid Iran Conflict

PUBLISHED: Wed 4 Mar 2026, 8:17 AM



By: Laraib Anwer



The US government said it is offering help to those who are able and willing to leave the Middle EastAdd as a preferredsource on Google

The US government issued an advisory for Americans in the UAE, offering help if they want to leave the Middle East amid the escalating situation surrounding the US-Israel-Iran conflict.

Citizens in the Emirates have been advised to follow two options if they want to exit the country. Firstly, they have been encouraged to check the few flights that are now departing international airports in the UAE, with which the US government will offer its help.

Secondly, they have been informed of land borders with Oman and Saudi Arabia that are also open at this time, with reports of congestion.

"We encourage Americans to consider departing the UAE if you believe you can do so safely."

Meanwhile, those who are unable to leave the country or choose not to depart, the authority urged them to shelter in place at their residence, hotel, or other structure, stay away from windows, and leave only as necessary to obtain food, water, medications, and other essential items.

Earlier, the US issued a warning for its citizens residing across several countries in the Middle East currently affected by the US-Israel-Iran conflict, urging them to depart immediately via commercial means due to "serious safety risks".

The State Department urged Americans to leave the following countries: Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Lebanon, Iran, Oman, Iraq,Qatar, Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

To receive all the latest updates on the developing situation, Americans can enrol at .

For consular help, they must call on the 24/7 hotline: +1-202-501-4444 (from abroad) or +1-888-407-4747 (from the US and Canada).



