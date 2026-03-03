Exams Reworked: How UAE Schools Are Rethinking Assessments

PUBLISHED: Wed 4 Mar 2026, 12:07 AM



With board exams postponed and homes doubling up as classrooms, schools are reshaping assessments to protect fairness, focus and student wellbeingAdd as a preferredsource on Google

As precautionary measures continue to reshape routines across the UAE, classrooms may have moved online, but the pressure of exam season has not disappeared.

Instead, schools are reworking assessment calendars behind the scenes, trying to protect academic standards while easing the strain on families juggling shared devices, patchy connectivity and anxious children asking what comes next.

From Ajman to Dubai, school leaders say the goal is not simply to keep tests on track, but to ensure that no student feels disadvantaged by circumstances beyond their control.

Whether through staggered exam schedules, postponed board papers, flexible deadlines or a greater emphasis on verbal and reflective assessments, institutions are recalibrating how learning is measured during this temporary period of disruption.

At The Royal Academy Ajman, part of the North Point Education group, Dr Prema Muralidhar said assessment plans have been adjusted with fairness in mind.

“Our assessment schedules, both internal and CBSE have been thoughtfully reworked to ensure equity and accessibility.

We have staggered timelines to support sibling homes sharing devices and extended flexibility where connectivity challenges arise. Our well-established BYOD policy in middle and higher grades has enabled a smooth transition, while younger learners continue with minimal, age-appropriate screen engagement.”

With many families navigating device-sharing and connectivity issues, staggered timelines and flexible deadlines have become essential.

The school is also adapting how learning is measured while students attend remotely.

“For written examinations, we are monitoring attendance patterns closely. Once we have a stable student presence, structured online tests will be introduced, with teachers digitally annotating and evaluating as per training. In the interim, we are strengthening verbal assessments, reflective questioning, and small group discussions to maintain academic integrity and rigour,” added Muralidhar.

Acknowledging that large-scale online examinations pose fairness concerns worldwide, she added,

“Supervising large-scale online examinations presents fairness challenges globally; hence, our focus remains on authentic engagement and meaningful feedback. Class teachers, supervisors, and Heads of Departments are working relentlessly to keep attendance high and sessions enriching.”

Special academic support sessions for board classes

Springdales School Dubai has adopted a similarly structured approach. Principal David Jones said both wellbeing and academic standards remain central to the school's response.

“With student wellbeing and academic standards at the forefront, the school has implemented a structured response plan addressing both internal examinations and external CBSE Board examinations.”

He also reiterated how the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had postponed examinations scheduled for March 5 and 6 for Middle East regions, including the UAE, and will review the situation before announcing revised dates.

To ensure senior students remain focused during the interim period, he added,“Special academic support sessions, are being provided to ensure that Class 10 and 12 students remain fully prepared and academically engaged during the interim period.”

Internally, assessments have been reviewed and adjusted to reduce pressure on families adjusting to remote learning.

“For Internal assessment schedules in our school have been carefully reviewed and adjusted where necessary. Where necessary, assessments have been rescheduled to ensure minimal disruption and to avoid unnecessary stress for students. Exams that were originally planned on remote learning days have been strategically rescheduled to ensure they best support student performance and wellbeing.”

He added that asynchronous learning has been strengthened, allowing students to revise at their own pace with structured materials and guided support.

In Ajman, Woodlem Park School had completed its core examinations before the situation escalated.

Principal Bhanu Sharma said that provided some relief.

“In light of the current situation, we have reviewed our assessment schedule. Thankfully, we completed our core subject examinations last week. For the remaining exams, we have made necessary adjustments to the timetable to ensure minimal disruption and to safeguard students' well-being.”

Beyond academics, the school is also prioritising emotional wellbeing through dedicated outreach.

“We continue to maintain clear communication and provide the necessary academic and emotional support to help our students feel confident and secure through our 'YOU Times' initiative, where parents and students can speak with counsellors and senior leaders through sessions such as 'You Open Up.'”

At Credence High School in Dubai, CEO-Principal Deepika Thapar said the school is closely following regulatory guidance from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

“We are following the guidelines issued by the KHDA and are fully aligned with the directives provided. Our immediate priority remains the wellbeing and safety of our students and staff. As advised, we have shifted to online learning, and examination dates have been postponed in accordance with regulatory guidance. The CBSE board examinations have also been deferred. We remain flexible and prepared to rework our schedules as further advisories are issued.”



'Safety, security of students, staff remain our highest priority,' says KHDA

UAE schools offer mental health support to students as online classes begin CBSE postpones some class 10, 12 board exams for UAE students amid regional tensions

