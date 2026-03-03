UAE Stock Markets Gain Ground In February Despite Wider GCC Weakness

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE's equity markets delivered steady gains in February even as most Gulf bourses retreated amid geopolitical tensions and softer sentiment across the region. According to Kamco Invest's GCC Markets Monthly Report – February 2026, both Abu Dhabi and Dubai extended their positive year‐to‐date performance, standing out as resilient pockets in an otherwise declining GCC landscape.

The report notes that while the broader GCC index fell 2.5 per cent, dragged lower by sharp declines in Saudi Arabia and Qatar,“Dubai and Abu Dhabi benchmarks up by 7.5 per cent and 4.6 per cent YTD, respectively”.

Recommended For You

Abu Dhabi: Third straight month of gains

The FTSE ADX General Index rose 1.7 per cent in February, marking its third consecutive monthly increase and boosting its year‐to‐date gain to 4.6 per cent. Sectoral performance was“moderately positive, with six out of the ten sector indices... recording gains”.

Consumer Discretionary stocks led the rally, climbing 13 per cent, supported by“share price gains in seven out of the nine constituent companies,” with Abu Dhabi National Hotels advancing 19 per cent. Real estate also posted a robust 12.2 per cent jump, with all sector constituents rising; Aram Group surged 17 per cent.

Healthcare was the weakest performer, down 4.1 per cent.

Trading activity strengthened noticeably. Share volumes increased 16.6 per cent month‐on‐month to 6.4 billion, while traded values rose 14.3 per cent to Dh29.1 billion. ADNOC Gas was the most active stock by volume, with 0.82 billion shares traded.

Dubai: Property and communications lead gains

Dubai's DFM General Index delivered a 1.1 per cent monthly gain-its third straight positive month-closing at 6,503.5 points. The report highlights that performance was“driven by strong gains in Real Estate (+8.3 per cent) and Communication (+6.3 per cent),” two of the market's heaviest weighted sectors.

Real estate developers were standouts, with Al Mazaya Development up 15.4 per cent and Emaar Development gaining 12.5 per cent.

But banking stocks weighed on the market. The Financials Index fell 2.2 per cent, partly due to a“14.1 per cent share price drop of Dubai Islamic Bank,” limiting broader index gains.

Trading was brisker than in January: market volume jumped 16.4 per cent to 5.2 billion shares, and value traded surged 35 per cent to Dh19.6 billion. Emaar Properties led in value traded at Dh6.8 billion.

UAE shines in regional comparison

With Oman the only standout outperformer in the Gulf, posting a striking 16.8 per cent monthly rise, the UAE's comparatively stable gains underpin its status as a regional safe haven amid volatility elsewhere.

Against the backdrop of heightened geopolitical risks that“led markets in Saudi Arabia to drop 5.9 per cent,” the UAE's performance underscores strengthened investor confidence in its diversified economic landscape.