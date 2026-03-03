Energynewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Completes Acquisition Of Event Risk To Integrate Licensed Guarding With Autonomous Security Platform

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) announced it has completed the acquisition of Event Risk LLC, a nationwide provider of armed and unarmed guarding services and executive protection, establishing a vertically integrated operating structure that combines autonomous security robots, AI-driven command software and licensed human response under a single contract. The transaction enables Knightscope to participate in enterprise engagements requiring licensed guarding providers while expanding its share of total contract value through an integrated managed service model. Event Risk, which has demonstrated consistent double-digit growth and positive EBITDA entering 2026, will continue to be led by Eric J. Rose and is expected to transition to the Knightscope Security Force brand during 2026. The acquisition includes cash, common stock and performance-based consideration, with additional details available in the company's SEC filings.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is a security technology company building the Nation's First Autonomous Security Force. The Company combines autonomous machines, advanced software, and human expertise to help protect people, property, and critical infrastructure. Knightscope's long-term mission is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at

