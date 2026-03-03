Energynewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Completes Acquisition Of Event Risk To Integrate Licensed Guarding With Autonomous Security Platform
About Knightscope
Knightscope is a security technology company building the Nation's First Autonomous Security Force. The Company combines autonomous machines, advanced software, and human expertise to help protect people, property, and critical infrastructure. Knightscope's long-term mission is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at
