Artel Unveils New ST2110 Media Gateway With JPEG-XS Compression

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OG-JXS SDI-to-IP Encoder/Decoder from Artel Delivers Boundary-Breaking Bandwidth Efficiency for 4K and HD Video Transport.

Patton®... Let's Connect!





Artel openGear OG-JXS SDI to ST2110-22 Media Gateway

"As A/V broadcasters transition to IP infrastructure, bandwidth optimization is critical."

Burt Patton

Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)

PATTON



HUDSON, Mass. and GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artel-a brand of Patton ® and producer of Media Transport Products-announces the OG-JXS SMART openGear ST2110 A/V-over-IP Gateway is now available for pre-order, with April deliveries expected.

The Year of ST2110. Dubbed "the year of ST2110, 2025 was marked by significant growth in industry adoption of ST2110 technology."

Efficient. Now, Artel's latest innovation, the OG-JXS, delivers unparalleled bandwidth efficiency (20X) with ultra-low latency for broadcast-quality video. The two-channel SDI-to-IP gateway features state-of-the-art JPEG-XS (TR-08) compression.

Game-Changing. The SMART openGear OG-JXS delivers game-changing 20x bandwidth efficiency, employing JPEG-XS compression for IP transport-with no noticeable loss of audio-video quality.

"As A/V broadcasters transition to IP infrastructure, bandwidth optimization is critical," said Burton A. Patton (Burt), Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Patton.

Unparalleled. Broadcasters can use this ground-breaking innovation to transmit 4K and HD video with unparalleled efficiency. Advanced JPEG-XS compression reduces infrastructure costs while delivering the pristine audio/visual quality pro-AV broadcast applications demand.

"The Artel OG-JXS delivers a perfect balance, featuring the ideal combination of efficiency, quality, and low latency modern production environments require," Mr. Patton said.

Bi-Directional. Providing versatile bi-directional operation, the OG-JXS comes bundled with encode and decode licenses. Configured as an encoder, the card provides two ST2110-22 IP outputs. In decoder mode, the platform provides two 12G-SDI outputs allowing video connection to downstream devices.

Seamless. The OG-JXS offers support for ST2022-7 hitless redundancy providing seamless protection switching using dual 10GbE SFPs.

Industry standard. The OG-JXS card is designed for installation within industry-standard openGear chassis.

Key OG-JXS Features:



JPEG-XS Compression – TR-08 encoding delivers 20x bandwidth efficiency with no A/V quality loss

Dual-Channel Operation – Two channels of 12G/6G/3G/HD-SDI encoding and decoding

Built-In Frame Synchronization – SDI inputs synced before encapsulation for seamless IP integration

ST2022-7 Hitless Redundancy – Dual 10GbE SFPs provide protection switching with packet duplication

Comprehensive Signal Processing – Each SDI port provides one video channel, 16 audio channels, and one data channel

Six HD-BNC Ports – Two inputs plus two dual-port outputs deliver flexible 12G/6G/3G/HD-SDI connectivity Streamlined Management – NMOS control integrates with openGear DashBoard for remote monitoring



Learn more:

In related news, last week, Artel announced the OG-ENDE: a cutting-edge openGear ST2110 gateway that delivers bi-directional, multi-channel conversion between 12G-SDI and IP-based workflows.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact: Glendon Flowers | +1 301 975 1000 |...