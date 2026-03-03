Gujarat Expands Rural Digital Connectivity, Earthquake Monitoring Network

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, March 3 (IANS) Gujarat has achieved full digital connectivity across its gram panchayats while expanding earthquake monitoring infrastructure to 110 seismic stations, as the state advances its technology-driven governance and research framework.

In the current digital era, science-based thinking, innovation and technology-led administration have emerged as key drivers of development.

In Gujarat, the integration of IT infrastructure, research institutions and e-governance platforms is being positioned as central to delivering faster and more transparent public services.

Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state is progressing towards a comprehensive digital ecosystem in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Digital India'.

Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia has stated that Gujarat is working to secure a strong global presence in the IT sector through policy support and infrastructure development.

The state's IT/ITeS Policies for 2016–21 and 2022–27 aim to strengthen world-class IT infrastructure, promote innovation and support emerging technologies.

More than Rs 200 crore has been disbursed so far to IT industrial units under these policy frameworks.

The provisions include support for deep technology, artificial intelligence, data centres and start-ups. In 2025, the state announced a Global Capability Centres Policy intended to create an enabling ecosystem to attract high-value centres of multinational companies.

On the infrastructure front, Gujarat Fibre Grid Network Limited has played a central role in strengthening connectivity.

Operating under a special-purpose vehicle model, the state has achieved 100 per cent connectivity in functional gram panchayats and maintained over 95 per cent network uptime during the past three years.

Under BharatNet Phase-2, 321 digital services are being delivered to villages at speeds of 100 Mbps through the Digital Seva Setu platform.

Approximately 9,000 primary schools, primary health centres and police stations have been digitally enabled as a result.

To further improve rural internet access, Gujarat Internet Service Provider Limited has implemented the Gramin Wi-Fi Project.

Wi-Fi facilities are being provided in more than 7,685 gram panchayat offices across 22 districts under BharatNet Phase-2, allowing villagers to access 60 minutes of free internet daily.

Alongside digital expansion, the state has strengthened its earthquake research capabilities through the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) in Gandhinagar.

Established as a leading institution in earthquake science, the institute recently hosted a global conference titled“Advances in Earthquake Science – 2026”, focusing on early warning systems and research.

From a single online seismic station in 2001, Gujarat now operates 110 seismic network stations, enabling earthquake data to be received within minutes.

Seismic microzonation studies have been completed for Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Anjar, Gandhidham, Dholera and GIFT City-Gandhinagar.

Under a project assigned by the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, ISR has also completed microzonation studies for eight major cities of the country: Amritsar, Agra, Meerut, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Patna and Dhanbad.

Officials said the combined focus on digital infrastructure and scientific research is intended to strengthen governance systems while improving public safety and service delivery across the state.