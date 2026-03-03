SPS-International Partners with Innodis to Bring Advanced Fitting Solutions to the Semiconductor Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new partnership introduces Mega Lock five-layer sealing technology to OEMs, FABs, and research facilities worldwide, combining leak-free performance with short lead times and competitive pricing

Putten, GELDERLAND, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS-International, a specialized supplier of semiconductor equipment and cleanroom consumables, today announced a new partnership with Innodis to offer their advanced range of high-purity fittings. The Innodis fittings feature proprietary Mega Lock sealing technology and are now available through SPS-International for OEMs, semiconductor FABs, research institutes, and universities around the world.







The Innodis Mega Lock fitting range, featuring color-coded sizing: red for Inch and blue for Metric.

Five-Layer Sealing for Superior Leak Protection

The heart of the Innodis fitting range is the Mega Lock sealing system. It uses a five-layer sealing structure that minimizes fluid leaks and keeps systems running longer. Where conventional designs rely on one or two sealing points, this multi-layer approach delivers significantly better leak resistance and long-term reliability, even in demanding wet-process environments.

Built-in Lock Function and Visual Assembly Check

Every fitting comes with an integrated lock function that prevents the nut from loosening under vibration. This means stable, long-term performance without the need for frequent re-tightening. The design also allows for a quick visual check to confirm whether the nut is properly tightened, reducing the risk of under- or over-tightening. Combined with a compact form factor and reduced assembly torque, the fittings make installation faster and easier across complex wet-process plumbing systems.

Color-Coded Sizing for Error-Free Operations

One of the most practical advantages of the Innodis fittings is their color-coded sizing system. Metric fittings are marked in blue, while Inch fittings are marked in red. Since metric and inch fittings are nearly identical in appearance, the color coding makes it easy to tell them apart at a glance. This helps not only during installation, where the wrong size could cause leaks or damage, but also in everyday inventory management. Metric and inch stock can be separated and identified instantly, and when a tool is configured for inch sizes, technicians can quickly verify that only red fittings are installed.

Key Specifications



Five-layer Mega Lock sealing structure for superior leak protection

Integrated lock function to prevent loosening under vibration

Visual assembly check to confirm proper tightening

Color-coded sizing: Metric (blue) and Inch (red) for instant identification

Reduced tightening torque for faster, easier assembly

High temperature resistance up to 200 °C

High pressure resistance up to 7 bar (depending on temperature) Compact design for space-saving installations

"In today's semiconductor market, product quality is a given. What sets Innodis apart is the combination of strong technical features, like the five-layer seal and color-coded sizing, with consistently short lead times and competitive pricing. That combination is exactly what our customers are looking for," said Martin Brandl, Business Development Manager at SPS-International.

The Innodis Mega Lock fittings are available now through SPS-International. For technical specifications, pricing, or to request a quote, visit

About SPS-International

SPS-International is a leading supplier of wafer handling systems, cleanroom consumables, and semiconductor manufacturing equipment based in Putten, The Netherlands. The company serves a global client base of OEMs, FABs, research institutes, and universities.

About Innodis

INNODIS Co., Ltd. is a South Korean manufacturer specializing in high-purity resin components for the semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) equipment industries. The company focuses on technological excellence and consistent quality, supplying precision fittings and components to customers worldwide.

