Stormwater Violations: USA Environmental Solutions Announces A Notice Of Violation Regarding The Clean Water Act For Lack Of Compliance With NPDES Stormwater Discharge Requirements Under PA Law

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Environmental Solutions (“USA Enviro”) announces that a Notice of Violation has been issued alleging that an industrial facility failed to comply with National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (“NPDES”) stormwater discharge permit requirements. The Notice of Violation alleges that the Company failed to implement best management practices (“BMPs”) and to conduct required stormwater sampling. The Notice of Violation further alleges the Company is responsible for injunctive relief and the potential payment of civil penalties of up to $68,445 per violation per day.

Pennsylvania businesses can stay complaint with stormwater permitting requirements by reviewing and updating their Preparedness, Prevention, and Contingency Plans (“PPCs”) and Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plans (“SWPPPs”). USA Enviro recommends updating BMPs and timely compliance with all required stormwater sampling.

