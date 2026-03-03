Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Stormwater Violations: USA Environmental Solutions Announces A Notice Of Violation Regarding The Clean Water Act For Lack Of Compliance With NPDES Stormwater Discharge Requirements Under PA Law


2026-03-03 11:31:26
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Environmental Solutions (“USA Enviro”) announces that a Notice of Violation has been issued alleging that an industrial facility failed to comply with National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (“NPDES”) stormwater discharge permit requirements. The Notice of Violation alleges that the Company failed to implement best management practices (“BMPs”) and to conduct required stormwater sampling. The Notice of Violation further alleges the Company is responsible for injunctive relief and the potential payment of civil penalties of up to $68,445 per violation per day.

Pennsylvania businesses can stay complaint with stormwater permitting requirements by reviewing and updating their Preparedness, Prevention, and Contingency Plans (“PPCs”) and Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plans (“SWPPPs”). USA Enviro recommends updating BMPs and timely compliance with all required stormwater sampling.

USA Enviro is a premier environmental and compliance consulting firm. It specializes in protecting both businesses and the environment through expert stormwater compliance services. If you would like more information or require stormwater permitting, sampling, testing and/or implementing BMPs, you may contact Eric Nagel by email at ..., visit , or call 484-214-4703.


MENAFN03032026004107003653ID1110812928



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search