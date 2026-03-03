Kinross Brazil Selects Isnetworld® To Help Standardize Contractor Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global gold mining leader partners with ISN® in additional region to help enhance operational efficiency around the globe

DALLAS, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced Kinross Brazil, a subsidiary of Kinross Gold Corporation, has selected ISNetworld as its primary contractor information management platform. Kinross Brazil will leverage ISNetworld to advance online training, safety analytics, and regulatory tracking to help reduce administrative burden, power efficiency, and mitigate risk throughout its operations.

“ISN is the ideal partner for Kinross Brazil, as it provides our company with a standardized platform to consistently manage contractors across multiple regions,” said Shawn Stevens, Director – Global Health & Safety at Kinross.“This standardization allows Kinross Brazil to maintain high standards of safety, compliance, and performance throughout our operations.”

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Kinross Gold Corporation is a multinational mining company with active operations across the Americas, including multiple sites in Brazil. Prior to adopting ISNetworld, Kinross Brazil looked to gain better visibility into contractor safety statistics and individual worker-level readiness. By leveraging ISNetworld tools and services, such as Training Qualifications (TQ) to help ensure workers are qualified to perform tasks onsite and the Online Training tool to administer site-specific safety trainings, Kinross Brazil is building a streamlined framework for evaluating and engaging contractor workers, while promoting a stronger culture of accountability across its operations.

“Kinross Brazil's decision to standardize contractor oversight through a centralized, safety-focused platform reflects its commitment to protecting people and doing business responsibly,” said Brittany Surine, Executive Vice President of Business Development at ISN.“ISN is proud to help Kinross Brazil adopt an optimized, data-driven approach to operational compliance across multiple regions.”

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN's brands include ISNetworld®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based, global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile, and Canada. The company focuses on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. For more information, visit.

