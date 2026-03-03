EU Commissioner Hails Active Europe-Azerbaijan Cooperation In Renewable Energy
Speaking at a press conference held within the framework of the meetings of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku, Jørgensen emphasized the EU's high regard for Azerbaijan's renewable energy potential.
“The European Union highly appreciates Azerbaijan's potential in the field of renewable energy, as well as the steps being taken to expand it in the coming years. This direction opens up additional opportunities for the participation of European companies and contributes to a mutually beneficial energy transition,” he stated.
According to Jørgensen, as discussed in a broader context, there are also prospects for further strengthening connectivity between the EU and Azerbaijan.
The commissioner described the discussions as highly productive. “We agreed to hold a high-level energy dialogue in Brussels later this year,” he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment