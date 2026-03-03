United States (U.S.) Secretary Of Energy Chris Wright Is Back To Powering Africa Summit 2026 To Discuss Energy Access And Clean Cooking

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright will return to Powering Africa Summit (PAS), taking place in Washington, D.C. on 19-20 March 2026, where he will take part in a fireside chat focused on energy access and clean cooking.

Having provided a keynote address and participated in a fireside chat at the 10th anniversary PAS 2025, Secretary Wright will again join policymakers and industry leaders at this year's Summit to discuss US-Africa cooperation across energy infrastructure, critical minerals and investment strategies.

Building on last year's focus, 'The Future of the US&Africa Energy Partnership', PAS 2026 will analyse how US foreign policy is transforming under the current administration, including through investment-led commercial diplomacy.

Within this year's theme, 'Powering the US-Africa Partnership: Energy Infrastructure, Critical Minerals&Investment Strategies', a spotlight will be shone on progress since PAS 2025, and the role of reciprocal agreements in advancing critical minerals development and increasing trade between the US and Africa.

Some of the Summit's key sessions will explore large scale infrastructure investment, guarantees and financing, and how gas strategies between the US and Africa are increasing energy security and bilateral trade, with several senior government leaders set to attend, including:



H.E. Honourable Jeremiah Kpan Koung, Vice President, Liberia

H.E. Honourable Dr. Eng. Habtamu Itefa Geleta, Minister of Water&Energy, Ethiopia H.E. Honourable John Abdulai Jinapor, Minister for Energy&Green Transition, Ghana

Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), will be in attendance to provide welcome remarks at the summit, alongside Adam Cortese – CEO of renewable energy solutions specialist Sun Africa – who will provide the summit sponsor welcome address.

Cortese commented:“Sun Africa is proud to sponsor the Powering Africa Summit 2026 at this transformative time for US-Africa energy collaboration. Secretary Wright's continued leadership and engagement underscore the growing commitment to practical, investment-driven solutions that expand energy access and unlock opportunities in critical minerals and infrastructure. We look forward to meaningful dialogue with ministers, policymakers, and industry partners to advance win-win initiatives grounded in pragmatism and profitability, ensuring sustainable success that will withstand the test of time.”

Senior representatives from other leading global organisations, agencies and institutions include:



John Jovanovic, Chairman, U.S. Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Nicholas Checker, Senior Bureau Official, Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State

Thomas Hardy, Deputy Director&COO, U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA)

Daniel Petrie, Acting Chief of Staff, Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Nancy Rivera, MD, U.S. International Development Finance Group (DFC)

Simon Gosling, Managing Director of EnergyNet, commented:“We're delighted to be back for the 11th Powering Africa summit in Washington DC next month, and of course to be welcoming Energy Secretary Chris Wright back to the Summit to meet with stakeholders and to discuss the future of US/Africa relations. At last year's Summit the Secretary talked about America's [all of government approach] to partnering with African nations, and we're pleased to have confirmed such a broad, high level representation from across State, Energy, Exim, DFC, MCC and Commerce to provide those necessary insights into the Trump Administration policies...”

Alongside Summit Sponsor Sun Africa, Petrodex joins as the Lead Sponsor, Genesis Energy as the Networking App Sponsor, and Lagos State Office of Works as the African Government Partner. Other sponsors include Endeavor Energy, Denham Capital, Mission 300 and HYDRO-LINK. Associate Sponsors include Absa, Alliant, Allied Talent Partners, A&O Shearman, Nant Power, NRECA International and McDermott, Will&Schulte.

