Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
34 Martyred, 89 Injured In Pakistani Attacks On Afghanistan In 4 Days: UN

2026-03-03 04:01:28
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations says at least 34 civilians were martyred and 89 others injured in Pakistani military attacks inside Afghanistan from February 26 to March 1.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, told a press briefing that women and children were among the casualties and that the figures remain preliminary.

He said the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) continues to document incidents of civilian casualties inside Afghanistan.

He noted that restrictions on movement in border areas due to the active conflict have reduced the capacity of humanitarian agencies and their partners to deliver life-saving and other assistance in the most affected areas, leaving Afghan returnees from Pakistan particularly vulnerable.

He also warned of a potential rise in returns from Iran to Afghanistan.

Pajhwok Afghan News

