Trinamool Leader Abhishek Banerjee Announces Schemes For Scs, Sts Ahead Of Bengal Assembly Polls

Kolkata, March 2 (IANS) Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, on Monday, announced special programmes ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal to reach out to the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the state.

The Trinamool Congress in the state will conduct a special campaign in the 84 Assembly constituencies which are majorly inhabited by SCs and STs.

The ruling party will arrange a special vehicle for this campaign in which three to four people would be present in each vehicle and hold the campaign from house to house.

Abhishek Banerjee made this announcement at the Trinamool Congress's 'Scheduled Castes Dialogue' programme meeting at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata.

Speaking at the programme, the Trinamool Congress General Secretary criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the BJP oppresses the SCs and STs across the country.

Citing the National Crime Bureau report, Abhishek Banerjee said, "The BJP-ruled states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh have received gold, silver and bronze in terms of atrocities against the Scheduled Castes. The BJP will amend the Constitution written by Baba Saheb Ambedkar and take away the rights of the Scheduled Castes."

On the other hand, the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal has launched several development projects, including Lakshmir Bhandar, for the development of SC and ST women.

Abhishek Banerjee cited data that the monthly allowance of Lakshmir Bhandar scheme in West Bengal has increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,700 in five years.

Informing Trinamool Congress leaders and activists about the new programme, he said, "We have to go door-to-door and explain that voting for the BJP means cutting a canal and bringing crocodiles. We have to present information about what the Trinamool government under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee has done for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes."

However, Abhishek Banerjee warned the Trinamool Congress workers and leaders, saying, "Don't be complacent. If you are confident of winning 100 votes at the booth, try to make it 200. Go door to door. If the campaign vehicle does not come, there is no need to wait. Go before the people yourself."

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress General Secretary also took a jibe at the BJP's 'Parivartan Rath Yatra' programme across the state, adding: "I know that Rath Yatra is held in the months of Asharh-Shravan. But how come the Rath Yatra be held in February? The Rath yatra by the BJP is nothing but a chariot of thieves and cheaters. Take care of such chariots by offering sweets. Because we have to arrange Ulta Rath as well. We will have to ensure that the BJP leaders return to Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in that chariot after the West Bengal Assembly polls. The BJP must be restricted below 50 seats in West Bengal."

On March 1, the BJP launched the Parivartan Yatra across the state, calling people of West Bengal to oust the Trinamool Congress government in the upcoming state Assembly polls.

On Monday, five such Parivartan Yatras will be held from five districts in West Bengal as part of BJP's campaign for the state Assembly polls.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off one such yatra from the South 24 Parganas district in the state.