403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Cuts Government Staff Attendance Amid Current Conditions
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 1 (KUNA) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Civil Service Commission Chairman Shareedah Al-Mousherji announced Sunday that government agencies will reduce staff attendance to no more than 30 percent of total employees, effective Monday, March 2, until further notice.
The decision aims to organize government work amid current regional conditions while ensuring continuity and protecting the public interest.
Each agency will determine its appropriate staffing level within the 30 percent limit and coordinate with the Civil Service Commission if higher coverage is needed.
The decision allows weekly staff rotation or full-week assignments as required, with exempt periods counted as actual work time.
Evening shifts are suspended without affecting current shift systems, and bodies with special working hours will set their arrangements in coordination with the relevant authorities, ensuring alignment with the public interest. (end)
jy
The decision aims to organize government work amid current regional conditions while ensuring continuity and protecting the public interest.
Each agency will determine its appropriate staffing level within the 30 percent limit and coordinate with the Civil Service Commission if higher coverage is needed.
The decision allows weekly staff rotation or full-week assignments as required, with exempt periods counted as actual work time.
Evening shifts are suspended without affecting current shift systems, and bodies with special working hours will set their arrangements in coordination with the relevant authorities, ensuring alignment with the public interest. (end)
jy
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment