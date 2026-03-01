Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Cuts Government Staff Attendance Amid Current Conditions

2026-03-01 08:18:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 1 (KUNA) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Civil Service Commission Chairman Shareedah Al-Mousherji announced Sunday that government agencies will reduce staff attendance to no more than 30 percent of total employees, effective Monday, March 2, until further notice.
The decision aims to organize government work amid current regional conditions while ensuring continuity and protecting the public interest.
Each agency will determine its appropriate staffing level within the 30 percent limit and coordinate with the Civil Service Commission if higher coverage is needed.
The decision allows weekly staff rotation or full-week assignments as required, with exempt periods counted as actual work time.
Evening shifts are suspended without affecting current shift systems, and bodies with special working hours will set their arrangements in coordination with the relevant authorities, ensuring alignment with the public interest. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

