Are CBSE Exams 2026 Cancelled In Middle East Amid Iran Crisis? Board Says...

MENAFN - Live Mint): A fake circular claiming that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled Class 10 and 12 board exams in the Middle East region amid the escalating conflict has been widely shared on social media.

However, the CBSE itself has clarified that the circulating notice is fake.

"This is a fake circular. An official update will follow," CBSE said on X.

(This is a developing story. More to come)