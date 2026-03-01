403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Are CBSE Exams 2026 Cancelled In Middle East Amid Iran Crisis? Board Says...
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Iran crisis: A fake circular claiming that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled Class 10 and 12 board exams in the Middle East region amid the escalating conflict has been widely shared on social media.
However, the CBSE itself has clarified that the circulating notice is fake.
"This is a fake circular. An official update will follow," CBSE said on X.
(This is a developing story. More to come)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment