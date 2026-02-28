Amid Legal Woes, Rajpal Yadav Calls For Film Finance Standardization

Rajpal Yadav Calls for Film Finance Reform

In the wake of his ongoing legal turbulence in the cheque bounce case, actor Rajpal Yadav has voiced his broader concerns about the film financing practices in the industry. Speaking to ANI, Rajpal Yadav stressed the need to standardise financial agreements within the film fraternity, even appealing to the film federation to establish a formal investment fund and a contract framework that would govern finance sources, artists, and even production houses. "I request the whole film federation to agree with an investment fund for film finance to go ahead. They should create a basic platform, which the foreign investors, as well as the actors, should follow. If this happens, it will be very easy," Yadav said.

Details of the Cheque Bounce Case

Rajpal Yadav was granted interim bail in a ₹9 crore cheque bounce case, stemming from a 2010 loan of ₹5 crore he took for his film "Ata Pata Laapata". The loan, provided by businessman Madhav Gopal Agrawal, accumulated interest and penalties, ballooning to ₹9 crore. Rajpal Yadav has been granted interim bail after depositing Rs 1.5 crore, with the court allowing bail until March 18. He maintains his innocence, stating the intention behind the deal was not malicious, but rather a misunderstanding.

Yadav Proclaims Innocence

Opening up on his legal troubles, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' actor continued, "It has been 26 years since I have been working, and at least 200 agreements have been made, from Rs 1 lakh to 1.5 lakhs, to 15 lakhs. If I had fought on the agreement, then why do I have only one case, and no one else? I am saying this again and again, that no matter which machine, I have been asked, where does Rs 5 crores come from, and where does it go? I am a man of Rs 1500 crores... I am saying that, whatever is behind this film, I am ready to support it, but the intention of 5 crores behind this film is wrong. It is wrong to take money and trap people. The intention of Madhav and Mithilesh was not right. That is why this is a fight of three people. No one knows about the rest."

Future Plans and Media Address

Rajpal has expressed gratitude for support from fans and colleagues, including Salman Khan and Sonu Sood, and vows to repay the debt. On Saturday, Rajpal Yadav addressed a press meet with his lawyer, Bhaskar Upadhyay. During the interaction, the actor spoke openly about his legal battle, upcoming work plans, and the lessons he has learned over the past decade.

During his media interaction, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' actor revealed that he has projects lined up for the next seven years, with a total worth exceeding Rs 1000 crore. He also mentioned that he is committed to 10 films over the coming period. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)