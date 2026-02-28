What To Know About Burj Al Arab Hotel: Dubai's Iconic Luxury Landmark Comes Under Fire Amid Iran-US Attacks

MENAFN - Live Mint) Dubai's Burj Al Arab, one of the world's most recognisable luxury hotels, became an unexpected focal point of escalating regional tensions after authorities confirmed that a drone intercepted over the emirate caused a minor fire on the building's exterior facade. The incident unfolded amid broader fallout from intensifying hostilities linked to Iran-US military confrontations, raising fresh concerns about the geographic spread of the conflict.

Officials said the situation was quickly contained and caused no casualties, even as separate damage was reported at Dubai International Airport earlier the same day.

Drone intercepted near Burj Al Arab, minor fire contained

Dubai authorities moved swiftly to counter online speculation after videos circulated on social media claiming the sail-shaped hotel had been engulfed in flames following a drone strike.

According to the Dubai Media Office, emergency services responded immediately after debris from an intercepted unmanned aerial vehicle struck the structure.

“Authorities confirm that a drone was intercepted, and debris caused a minor fire on the Burj Al Arab's outer facade. Civil Defence teams responded immediately and brought the incident under control. No injuries have been reported,” the Dubai Media Office said.

Officials reiterated that no casualties have been reported, underscoring that the incident was limited in scope despite dramatic online footage.

Dubai International Airport also sustains damage

The drone incident followed reports of disruption at Dubai International Airport, where authorities confirmed damage to part of a passenger facility.

“Dubai Airports confirms that a concourse at Dubai International (DXB) sustained minor damage in an incident, which was quickly contained. Emergency response teams were immediately deployed and are managing the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities,” Dubai Media Office confirmed on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Authorities added that four staff members were injured and received immediate medical treatment.

“Four staff sustained injuries and received prompt medical attention. Due to contingency plans already in place, most of the terminals were previously cleared of passengers. Further updates will be provided as they become available.”

The rapid evacuation measures helped prevent wider harm, officials said.

Emergency alert at UAE

UAE residents were asked to seek immediate shelter late on Saturday. A message read:“Seek immediate shelter in the closest secure building, steer away from windows, doors, and open areas. Await for further instructions.” The message said this was "due to the current situation, potential missile threats".

What to know about the Burj Al Arab hotel

The Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, widely regarded as one of the most luxurious hotels ever built, is estimated to have cost around $1 billion to construct, including the creation of the artificial island on which it stands - an investment designed to position Dubai as a global centre of ultra-premium tourism.

Often described as the world's only“seven-star” hotel - an unofficial label reflecting its exceptional service standards - the sail-shaped structure rises 321 metres above the Arabian Gulf and contains exclusively duplex suites rather than standard rooms.

Staying at the property remains among the most expensive hotel experiences globally. Standard suites typically begin at about $1,000–$2,000 per night, while premium accommodations can climb dramatically higher depending on season and category.

At the upper end, signature suites command extraordinary prices: the Presidential and Ambassador suites can reach $10,000–$15,000 per night, while the Royal Suite - spanning two floors - has been listed at up to $24,000 per night.

Built on an artificial island approximately 280 metres from Jumeirah Beach and connected to the mainland by a private curved bridge, the hotel was designed to resemble the sail of a traditional dhow, symbolising the emirate's maritime heritage and economic ambition.

Social media claims fuel confusion during fast-moving crisis

Videos shared online showing flames near the building prompted widespread speculation that the hotel had been directly targeted by an Iranian drone strike. Officials, however, clarified that the fire resulted from falling debris after air defences intercepted the UAV.

“Iranian Shahed Drone Strikes Burj Al Arab in Dubai Amid Escalating Retaliation Reports and viral footage indicate an Iranian drone (likely a Shahed-type kamikaze UAV) has directly impacted the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, UAE,” one person noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Looks like the world famous Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai got hit by Irani drone,” another person tweeted.