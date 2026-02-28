403
Arab League Chief Deplores Targeting Kuwait Airport, Facilities In Saudi Arabia, Dubai
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Aboul-Gheit condemned on Saturday the Iranian attacks that targeted Kuwait International Airport, and Riyadh and the Eastern region in Saudi Arabia, along civil facilities in Dubai.
In a statement, the spokesman for Secretary General Jamal Roshdi said that Aboul-Gheit affirmed that any aggression on the Arab countries' sovereignty is an 'unacceptable and condemned act'.
Aboul-Gheit also condemned the attack on Iraq either the Iranian attacks in Irbil or the Israeli-US aggression in Babylon, stressing that any attack on the sovereignty of Arab countries is a violation of international law.
He expressed full solidarity with Arab countries in the face of these attacks. (end)
