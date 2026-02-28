403
Turkiye To Intensify Diplomatic Efforts To Reach US-Iran Ceasefire - Erdogan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday Ankara would intensify diplomatic efforts to bring about ceasefire and return to table of dialogue, in the wake of attacks by the US and the Israeli occupation against Iranian targets.
Erdogan, during an Iftar event for the ruling Justice and Development Party in Istanbul, expressed deep regret "over the American-Israeli attacks on Iran, which were incited by Israeli (occupation) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu," official media reported.
He also rejected the Iranian attacks by rockets and drones against Arab Gulf countries regardless of the justifications.
He said no results were achieved during the Oman-sponsored indirect negotiations between the US and Iran over the latter nuclear program because of lack of trust on one side and the Israeli occupation's attempts to abort this path.
"Unless balance and wisdom prevail, and the door of diplomatic dialogue is open then the region will be dragged into a spiral of fire," he said.
All major players, foremost the Islamic world, should act urgently to prevent further bloodshed and prevent the region further agony. (end)
