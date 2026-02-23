Bahrain Honours Over 40 Plants With Green Seal

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Greenlogue /AP

More than 40 manufacturing facilities have been awarded the Green Factory Seal by Bahrain's Ministry of Industry and Commerce, marking a push to embed environmental standards and energy efficiency deeper into the kingdom's industrial base.

Officials said the certification recognises factories that meet benchmarks on resource conservation, waste reduction, emissions control and compliance with national environmental regulations. The scheme forms part of a broader strategy to align industrial growth with Bahrain's climate commitments and long-term economic diversification plans.

The ministry stated that the Green Factory Seal is designed to encourage manufacturers to adopt cleaner technologies, optimise energy consumption and improve operational efficiency. Companies that qualify are assessed on criteria including water management, use of renewable energy where feasible, treatment of industrial waste and adherence to occupational health and safety standards linked to environmental performance.

Industry executives described the recognition as both a reputational boost and a competitive advantage. Bahrain's industrial sector, which spans aluminium production, petrochemicals, food processing and light manufacturing, accounts for a significant share of non-oil economic activity. By linking sustainability credentials with productivity gains, policymakers aim to strengthen export competitiveness while meeting environmental obligations.

Bahrain has pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2060, a target announced during the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. Since then, authorities have introduced measures to reduce carbon intensity across key sectors, including energy, transport and manufacturing. The Green Factory Seal is positioned as a practical instrument to translate policy goals into operational change on factory floors.

Data from the Supreme Council for Environment indicates that industrial emissions and energy use remain focal points for reform. Manufacturing facilities are among the largest consumers of electricity and water in the kingdom, given the prevalence of energy-intensive operations such as aluminium smelting and downstream processing. Enhancing efficiency in these areas is viewed as essential to lowering overall carbon output.

Aluminium Bahrain, one of the world's largest aluminium smelters, has in past years highlighted its investments in energy-saving technologies and emissions reduction systems. While the company's specific certification status under the new seal was not publicly detailed, its broader sustainability initiatives reflect the direction in which the sector is moving.

Economists note that sustainability-linked standards are increasingly influencing global supply chains. International buyers, particularly in Europe and North America, are tightening requirements on environmental performance. Manufacturers that can demonstrate compliance with recognised green benchmarks may find it easier to access foreign markets and secure contracts with multinational firms.

The ministry's initiative also aligns with Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030, which emphasises private-sector-led growth, improved productivity and responsible resource management. By incentivising factories to modernise equipment and processes, officials aim to reduce long-term operating costs while mitigating environmental risks.

Energy efficiency improvements often deliver measurable financial returns. Upgrades such as high-efficiency motors, waste heat recovery systems and advanced monitoring software can lower electricity consumption and cut overheads. Water recycling systems and improved waste segregation can further reduce costs tied to disposal and raw material usage.

Environmental compliance has become a more prominent aspect of regulatory oversight. Authorities have stepped up inspections and monitoring to ensure that industrial operations meet standards on emissions, effluent discharge and hazardous waste handling. The Green Factory Seal functions as both recognition and encouragement, signalling that compliance and performance can coexist with profitability.

Business groups in Bahrain have broadly welcomed the move, arguing that clear sustainability frameworks provide guidance and reduce uncertainty. For small and medium-sized manufacturers, however, the transition may involve upfront investment. Industry representatives have urged the government to complement certification schemes with technical support and financing options to help firms upgrade infrastructure.

Regional peers across the Gulf have introduced comparable programmes aimed at greening industry. Saudi Arabia's industrial strategy includes incentives for energy efficiency and renewable integration, while the United Arab Emirates has promoted green building standards and sustainable manufacturing initiatives. Bahrain's certification effort places it within a wider regional shift towards environmentally responsible growth.

Analysts say the success of such schemes will depend on consistent measurement and transparent criteria. Clear performance indicators and periodic reviews are necessary to maintain credibility and prevent greenwashing. Public disclosure of aggregate results, such as reductions in energy use or emissions achieved by certified factories, could strengthen confidence among investors and trading partners.

