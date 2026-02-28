Tripurasundari, Bhuvaneshwari, Bhairavi And The Dasa Mahavidyas New Video Explores How Tantric Goddesses Connect With The Chakra System Through The Kubjika School Of Tantra

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Together Tripurasundari, Bhuvaneshwari and Bhairavi I propose symbolizes that you need to offer all your will, all your knowing and all your power of action to reach the divine, and to become an expression of the divine."Author Maria Vyasa has released a new educational video on the godesses - Tripurasundari, Bhuvaneshwari and Bhairavi - from the Indian tantric tradition. Tripurasundari, Bhuvaneshwari and Bhairavi symbolizes that you need to offer all your will, all your knowing and all your power of action to reach the divine, and to become an expression of the divine, Vysasa proposes. Vyasa draws on academic research, oral traditions and her 2024 book "Kundalini - a baptism of fire: The journey of the mystic."

Three of the Dasa Mahavidyas from the Indian tantric tradition - Tripurasundari, Bhuvaneshwari and Bhairavi - are the focus of a new educational video by author Maria Vyasa. The video presents a unique way of connecting the ten wisdom goddesses with the six-chakra system that originated in the Kubjika School of Tantra.

The video titled " Tripurasundari, Bhuvaneshwari and Bhairavi- Dasa Mahavidyas" draws from Vyasa's 2024 book "Kundalini - a baptism of fire: The journey of the mystic." The Dasa Mahavidyas are a group of goddesses from the tantric tradition representing different wisdom aspects of the divine.

The ten goddesses are Kali, Tara, Tripurasundari, Bhuvaneshwari, Bhairavi, Chinnamasta, Dhumavati, Bhagalamukhi, Matangi and Kamala.

The video brings together academic research, oral traditions from living goddess traditions, and personal contributions to the symbology of the goddesses. Vyasa covers both established scholarly understanding and her own interpretations of the symbolic meanings. She also explains how these goddess figures connect to the Kundalini process, a spiritual transformation described in yogic texts.

This connection between the goddess tradition and the chakra system represents new ground in understanding these ancient teachings. Vyasa's approach makes complex mystical concepts accessible while maintaining scholarly rigor.

Video Link:

Understanding Tripurasundari, Bhuvaneshwari and Bhairavi

Tripurasundari, Bhuvaneshwari and Bhairavi, Vyasa proposes, are symbolic of iccha shakti (power of will), jnana shakti (power of knowing) and kriya shakti (power of action). The powers of will (iccha), knowing (jnana) and action (kriya) are connected to the energy channels of Shushumna, Pingala and Ida, These energy channels are said to meet in the Ajna chakra, which makes the goddesses Tripurasundari, Bhuvaneshwari and Bhairavi connected to the Ajna chakra. Together Tripurasundari, Bhuvaneshwari and Bhairavi symbolizes that you need to offer all your will, all your knowing and all your power of action to reach the divine, and to become an expression of the divine, Vysasa proposes.

About Maria Vyasa

Maria is a practicing Psychotherapist with about two decades of experience. She has been a teacher of classical yoga and yoga philosophy for the same amount of time. She was born a mystic and had her earliest mystical experience at the age of five. These types of experiences have been continuous throughout her life, and have sparked a lifelong exploration of religious traditions. Maria was brought up Christian. In her early twenties she was introduced to Indian culture and the yogic path, and became a practitioner. Her book "Kundalini - a baptism of fire: The journey of the mystic" was published in 2024 by Austin Macauley Publishers. The book examines mystical experiences across yogic, Buddhist and Judeo-Christian traditions. It makes encoded mystical teachings accessible to contemporary readers.

Video Series on Dasa Mahavidyas

The video Tripurasundari, Bhuvaneshwari and Bhairavi, is part of a series exploring all ten Dasa Mahavidyas. Each video in the series examines one or more goddesses and their symbolic meaning in the Kundalini process. The series provides educational resources for students of yoga, tantra and mystical traditions. Vyasa presents both traditional interpretations and her own conclusions throughout the series. Her unique contribution links each goddess to specific aspects of the six chakra system and stages of spiritual development.

Connect with Maria Vyasa:

Threads

Tiktok

Mastodon

X